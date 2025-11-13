New Jersey Franchise Partners Celia and Mario Pastilha named My Salon Suite® Franchisees of the Year

Husband-and-wife duo recognized for exceptional performance and commitment to brand excellence at annual Franchise Partner conference

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX — My Salon Suite®, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, has named Celia and Mario Pastilha of My Salon Suite, New Jersey, as Franchisees of the Year. The couple was honored during My Salon Suite’s 15th anniversary celebration in Tampa, Florida, alongside other top-performing Franchise Partners.

The Pastilhas were recognized for their outstanding business performance, operational excellence, and commitment to upholding the brand’s standards of quality and service. As owners of multiple locations in New Jersey, including My Salon Suite of Totowa, and My Salon Suite of Succasunna, they are known for their hands-on approach to upholding the highest standards in their facilities and empowering their Members and clients to have exceptional experiences.

“Celia and Mario care for and support their Members like no other, representing the very best of what My Salon Suite stands for,” said Susan Boresow, president of My Salon Suite. “Their leadership and dedication have contributed significantly to the continued growth and success of the My Salon Suite network, and I look forward to seeing all they will continue to achieve.”

The Pastilhas credit their success to maintaining strong relationships with their Members and a commitment to continual growth and improvement.

“It is so gratifying to see how happy our Members are and how becoming business owners with My Salon Suite has changed their lives for the better,” said Celia. “For us, becoming My Salon Suite franchisees is the best business decision we have ever made, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”

My Salon Suite also recognized several outstanding Franchise Partners whose achievements exemplify the brand’s commitment to excellence, community impact, and dedication to building best-in-class “Creative Spaces for Creative People”.

Award Winners Include:

Franchisee of the Year : Celia & Mario Pastilha – New Jersey

: Celia & Mario Pastilha – New Jersey FLAIR Ambassador : Robert Ortman & Bob Harvey – Arizona

: Robert Ortman & Bob Harvey – Arizona Fastest to Build : Andrea & Mason Snyder – Silas Creek, North Carolina

: Andrea & Mason Snyder – Silas Creek, North Carolina Fastest to Fill : John & Melanie Ludden and Heather & Jerel Tomasello – Christenbury, North Carolina

: John & Melanie Ludden and Heather & Jerel Tomasello – Christenbury, North Carolina Beauty in Giving : Aaron Gillaspie – Texas

: Aaron Gillaspie – Texas Rising STAR : Terry & Angel Grier – Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania

: Terry & Angel Grier – Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania Vendor of the Year: Professional Beauty Association

This year’s conference theme, “Dream. Dare. Do.”, captured the My Salon Suite network’s commitment to pushing boundaries and breaking new ground in the pursuit of excellence in the salon suite industry. Building on its bold brand refresh launched earlier this year, the four-day conference featured inspiring sessions, networking events, and strategic discussions designed to fuel innovation and empower the future growth of Franchise Partners’ businesses.

My Salon Suite is currently seeking qualified franchise candidates with an emphasis on multi-unit owners as it targets continued nationwide growth. The brand’s attractive semi-absentee model is ideal for multi-unit franchise partners looking to diversify their portfolio.

To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite® is a franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals with the opportunity to go into business for themselves, but not by themselves. My Salon Suite Members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked 119 on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive 2025 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

As a service-oriented business in the Propelled Brands® family, My Salon Suite boasts over 350 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 10,000 Members. To learn more about My Salon Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com. For franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

