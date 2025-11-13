Rise Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary by Offering Its Righteous Chicken Sandwich for $5.13

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Award-winning Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken will celebrate its 13th Anniversary with incredible deals on its signature chicken sandwich and its popular new Cheesy Mac Chicken box.

From November 13-19, all customers at any Rise location can enjoy the Righteous Chicken Sandwich on a biscuit or bun for $5.13 or the Cheesy Mac Chicken box for $8.13. Rise Rewards loyalty members will receive additional deals during Anniversary week.

"We wanted to celebrate this milestone with our customers, who mean so much to Rise," said Rise CFO Ken Priest. "These special prices on our Righteous Chicken sandwich and Cheesy Mac Chicken box also offer the perfect opportunity for someone to try two of our tastiest dishes for the first time. You only turn 13 once and that means $5.13 pricing is also a one-time deal November 13-19."

Rise opened its first location in Durham, NC by Southpoint Mall in November 2012, dazzling local diners with its scratch-made breakfast biscuits, buttermilk-brined Righteous Chicken, and a host of inventive savory and sweet menu items. Rise began franchising in 2015 and now has 25 locations throughout the country, from California to the Carolinas and various points in between.

The specially-priced items are available from November 13-19 only.

SOURCE Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken

###

