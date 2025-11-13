Rita’s Debuts New Creamy, Dreamy Fall Milkshake Flavors

Featuring new Apple Butter Dream, Chocolate Coconut, and the return of fan-favorite OREO® Cookies n’ Cream

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHILADELPHIA – Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is blending up November with its famously rich and creamy Milkshakes. This month, guests can sip on two all-new limited-time Milkshake flavors — Apple Butter Dream and Chocolate Coconut — alongside the beloved and returning OREO® Cookies n’ Cream. Blending indulgent Frozen Custard and bold new flavors, Rita’s Milkshakes are the cozy, can’t-miss treat of the fall season.

Rita’s features a delicious trio of limited-time-only Milkshakes including:

The NEW Apple Butter Dream Milkshake: A sweet sip made for fall. This creamy blend of Vanilla Frozen Custard and Apple Butter is finished with whipped cream and a cherry — a cozy, sippable twist that tastes like autumn in a cup.

The NEW Chocolate Coconut Milkshake: A classic pairing done the Rita’s way, Chocolate Frozen Custard and smooth Coconut are blended and topped with whipped cream and a cherry for a cozy, candy-bar vibe in every sip.

The OREO® Cookies n’ Cream Milkshake: A delicious cookies and cream indulgence. Vanilla Frozen Custard is blended with crunchy OREO® cookie pieces, topped with whipped cream and a cherry, for a fan-favorite sip that never goes out of style.

Apple Butter Dream, Chocolate Coconut, and OREO® Cookies n’ Cream Milkshakes are available at participating Rita’s locations for a limited time only, now through November 30, while supplies last.

“Milkshakes have always been a classic comfort, but at Rita’s, we love to reimagine the classics in fun and unexpected ways,” said Carmela Hughley, Senior Vice President of Marketing Insights and Innovation at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “By blending fall-inspired flavors with nostalgic favorites, we’re giving guests a new reason to sip, smile, and shake things up this fall season.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app to start earning rewards on your purchases. New members can enjoy a free small Ice, Custard, or Gelati after their first purchase just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders™, Milkshakes and more. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About OREO® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.

