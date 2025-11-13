Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Burlington, Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Seniors Helping Seniors®in-home care services has grown in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Susie Ginsburg has opened a new location to serve the greater Burlington and North Boston communities.

After more than a decade in the rare disease advocacy space, Ginsburg knew she wanted her next chapter to look different. Having spent years helping patients and families navigate complex health systems, she was ready to do something more personal and community-based. Discovering Seniors Helping Seniors® gave her the opportunity to merge her social work background with her passion for helping others, while creating a meaningful local impact.

"I've always known I wanted to help people navigate the system," Ginsburg said. "As work became more challenging, I realized I had the confidence to do something different, and here I am."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Massachusetts with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching. This new location in Burlington will mark the seventh in the state and will focus on serving the communities within Andover, Assembly Row, Burlington, Everett, Lynnfield, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, West Medford, Wilmington, Winchester, Winter Hill and Woburn.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Susie as a new franchisee Partner, who is well-equipped to provide unparalleled in-home services to those in need throughout Massachusetts."

