Urban Air Adventure Park Expands in Virginia with New Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement

World's Largest Indoor Adventure Park Adds Three Locations in the D.C. Metro Area, Eyes Further Growth in State

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of the world's leading youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, is accelerating growth across the state of Virginia, announcing a new franchise deal that will bring three new parks to the broader Washington metropolitan area. The expansion signifies the growing demand for entertainment destinations that bring families together through active play and fun.

Existing Urban Air franchisees Manoj Gandhi and Abhay Malpani are behind the new agreement to bring the indoor adventure experience to Sterling, Arlington and Washington DC. After opening their first park last summer in Woodbridge, VA, followed by new locations in Lincoln Park, IL, and Grand Rapids, MI, the duo has seen strong community support and growing demand from families wanting safe, engaging spaces to play, connect, and create lasting memories.

Gandhi brings extensive business and franchising experience, having scaled The Learning Experience to more than 30 units and overseen construction for 20+ locations. With Urban Air, the duo plans to continue expanding their footprint to more communities across the state.

"Franchising has given me the opportunity to combine my passion for growth with my love for building strong teams and communities," said Gandhi. "With Urban Air, I see incredible differentiation in the market, and I'm excited to keep scaling toward 10-plus locations while continuing to deliver amazing experiences for families."

Four Urban Air parks currently operate in Virginia, serving Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, Gainesville, and the greater Richmond area. A new park is opening soon in Newport News. As one of the top states in the nation for franchising by the International Franchise Association, Virginia's population growth and strong economics make it an ideal market for new franchisees. Additional markets the brand is looking to expand in Virginia include Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg and Yorktown.

"Our focus is on creating destinations where more families throughout Virginia can celebrate major milestones and make lasting memories," said Tim Sharp, Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Park. "The state's strong sense of community and need for family-focused entertainment is a perfect fit for new Urban Air franchise owners looking to deliver joy and connection."

Urban Air offers more than 20 attractions, including intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric go-karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also features a state-of-the-art, fast-casual café, ensuring a seamless experience for families and multiple revenue streams for franchisees.

Urban Air currently has more than 350 parks open or under development. To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and nationwide expansion. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park,The Little Gym,SylvanLearning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Parks

###

Media Contact:

Camille Douglas

248-841-0937

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.