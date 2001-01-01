Perspire Sauna Studio Franchise Opportunity

The hottest new franchise is here! (literally 150°). Perspire Sauna Studio has spent 8 years developing the infrared sauna studio model before opening it up to the franchise market in 2018. Perspire has discovered the simplicity of the sauna service plus low overhead, in a booming wellness industry makes for a profitable franchise system.

Why a Perspire Sauna Studio franchise?

With a proven business model, systems, training, support and the best infrared saunas on the market your business will thrive.

After 8 years of research and development owning and operating three corporate studios in the Southern California market, Perspire launched the franchise offering in 2018. The members not only love the wellness benefits but the consistency of service and the relaxing atmosphere of our studios. Perspire franchisees love the systems, programs, training and on-going support that streamline their day-to-day operations and allow them to focus on revenue growth and developing additional locations.

Founded in 2010 by two infrared sauna enthusiasts, Perspire Sauna Studio provides guests access to 40 minute sessions of full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy in a private room that includes a large screen TV for music or shows and a large and spacious private sauna that allows them to relax, relieve stress, body and muscle aches, detox, lose weight and experience additional health related benefits not often found in other therapies.

The membership model is designed to be affordable to most individuals, and will help you to keep track of monthly revenues through the online software used to manage the scheduling and billing aspects or your business.

A Unique Business Model

When you become a Perspire Sauna Studio franchisee, you will be joining an innovative, growing brand that is part of the $17 bn (2017) US Spa industry. You will be part of a company that continues to develop and grow its training and systems to continuously support your growth and make the Perspire brand stand out in the industry.

Simple Operating Model with almost no cost of goods and limited inventory tracking.

with almost no cost of goods and limited inventory tracking. Ease of hiring since your staff does not require trade licensing or skilled training.

since your staff does not require trade licensing or skilled training. One Unique service and nothing else. We work to give our members the best infrared sauna experience in the industry.

and nothing else. We work to give our members the best infrared sauna experience in the industry. Recurring revenue with monthly memberships allows you to better manage your budget and growth.

with monthly memberships allows you to better manage your budget and growth. Multi-Unit owners are able to utilize economies of scale to minimize costs as they grow within the system.

are able to utilize economies of scale to minimize costs as they grow within the system. Keep your job if you want, as 80% of our owners hire managers to oversee the day to day operations.

if you want, as 80% of our owners hire managers to oversee the day to day operations. Online software management allows members to set their own appointments, enables your staff to sell better, and gives you the ability to check on the daily sales tracking remotely.

Support

As an Perspire Sauna Studio franchise owner you can go from your initial onboarding after you sign to complete access to our online platform housing our manuals, marketing collateral, graphics, ordering information, and step by step guidance with an experienced, passionate and dedicated Perspire Sauna Studio support team.

Initial support

Onboarding and access to the online platform

Onboarding and access to the online platform Site selection guidance

Studio design layout

Initial training

Pre sales marketing and grand opening marketing assistance

On-site training and opening assistance

Ongoing Support