Perspire Sauna Studio Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$240,300 - $399,800
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
The hottest new franchise is here! (literally 150°). Perspire Sauna Studio has spent 8 years developing the infrared sauna studio model before opening it up to the franchise market in 2018. Perspire has discovered the simplicity of the sauna service plus low overhead, in a booming wellness industry makes for a profitable franchise system.
Why a Perspire Sauna Studio franchise?
With a proven business model, systems, training, support and the best infrared saunas on the market your business will thrive.
After 8 years of research and development owning and operating three corporate studios in the Southern California market, Perspire launched the franchise offering in 2018. The members not only love the wellness benefits but the consistency of service and the relaxing atmosphere of our studios. Perspire franchisees love the systems, programs, training and on-going support that streamline their day-to-day operations and allow them to focus on revenue growth and developing additional locations.
Founded in 2010 by two infrared sauna enthusiasts, Perspire Sauna Studio provides guests access to 40 minute sessions of full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy in a private room that includes a large screen TV for music or shows and a large and spacious private sauna that allows them to relax, relieve stress, body and muscle aches, detox, lose weight and experience additional health related benefits not often found in other therapies.
The membership model is designed to be affordable to most individuals, and will help you to keep track of monthly revenues through the online software used to manage the scheduling and billing aspects or your business.
A Unique Business Model
When you become a Perspire Sauna Studio franchisee, you will be joining an innovative, growing brand that is part of the $17 bn (2017) US Spa industry. You will be part of a company that continues to develop and grow its training and systems to continuously support your growth and make the Perspire brand stand out in the industry.
Support
As an Perspire Sauna Studio franchise owner you can go from your initial onboarding after you sign to complete access to our online platform housing our manuals, marketing collateral, graphics, ordering information, and step by step guidance with an experienced, passionate and dedicated Perspire Sauna Studio support team.
Initial support
Ongoing Support
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
