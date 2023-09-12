3 Ways Franchises Succeed with Text Request

Texting has become a staple of franchise communications. On top of helping your brand sell more locations and giving your customers the #1 channel to reach your business, there are three distinct ways that franchises find success texting with customers through Text Request.

1. Scheduling more services and appointments.

Customers tend to realize they need your services after hours, when no one’s available to answer the phone. So they submit a form, you try to call them back at 8:30am the next business day, and they don’t answer. Now you’re both frustrated—they can’t resolve their problem and you can’t turn that lead into revenue.

But you can fix that.

Add an SMS Chat widget to your website so customers can text you, send an autoresponse confirming you got their message and that someone will respond ASAP, and personally text them back when you’re available so you can schedule that service. We’ve seen 30% to 100% improvements in lead conversions by doing this.

The most successful franchises also text appointment reminders and confirmations, which tends to cut no-show rates in half.

2. Earn online reviews and feedback.

Most consumers choose to work with a company based on their online reviews, so if you want to gain more customers and market share, you’ve got to stand out in reviews. Using a text message review management service helps a lot.

Connect your Google or Facebook business pages to Text Request. Then when you’ve completed a service, text your customer to ask for a review. There will be a unique link in that text, and you’ll be able to track every interaction, see new reviews as they come in, and respond directly from Text Request.

There’s also the option for customers to leave you private feedback instead of a public review. Anyone who’s had a bad experience is automatically encouraged to do this.

3. Promote new and seasonal products and services.

Past customers probably want to buy from you again, but life is busy and they aren’t actively thinking about you. Get their attention—and get them to take action—by sending an SMS marketing campaign.

Take the list of opt-in customers you worked with last season (or the customers who’ve bought a particular product before), upload it to Text Request, and send a text promotion to get them to schedule or buy again. You’ll fill up your bank account in no-time.

To learn more, visit textrequest.com—or contact us to help create your successful franchise texting strategy.