6 Secrets to In-Store Marketing

For consumers, there’s no shortage of purchasing options – whether it’s choosing between the countless options at your local grocer or an extensive menu at your favorite quick service restaurant. It can be overwhelming. And even if consumers think they know what they want, our goal as marketers are to attract and retain our loyal customers, and draw new consumers eyes (and dollars) to a new option.

The key to ensuring your brand stands out? Create powerful in-store marketing materials with these six steps.

1. Speak to Your Audience’s Needs

Consumers are looking for products that solve their problems. As you create your design messaging, don’t lead with the latest bells and whistles but with the value your product offers.

While, ideally, your target audience is already familiar with your brand, in-store visits offer another channel to engage potential buyers and reaffirm your brand to customers. To make your brand stand out, devise ways to engage with consumers through branded displays, signage, wall graphics, POP/POS materials, coupons and even vehicle wraps.

2. Minimize Production Costs

It’s important to ensure material costs don’t outweigh their value. The right marketing partner can help find ways to minimize costs. The more creative your partner is about design, on-demand materials and shipping — without sacrificing quality — the more valuable your in-store marketing will be.

3. Follow Best Design Practices

To create in-store marketing materials with maximum impact, follow design best practices to catch shoppers’ eyes and encourage purchases. Bold colors, unique shapes and intuitive elements for consumers can help you standout. Keep messaging clear and simple with your logo on full display. Above all, keep the audience’s needs and experience at the forefront of the design process.

4. Design for the Specific Location

When you’re creating display materials for multiple outlets — even locations of the same brand — remember not all locations are created equal. Local franchises, retailers and restaurants have different space, layouts and guidelines.

No matter how beautiful the design or powerful the message, non-compliant displays and signage is simply a waste of money. Consider working with a marketing partner well-versed in industry parameters and regulations to ensure materials are compliant and display-ready.

5. Ensure Prime Store Placement

The adage, “location, location, location” applies to in-store signage and displays, too. Once you’ve invested in high-quality, beautifully designed marketing materials, it’s important to ensure those materials are displayed where customers will see them.

6. Keep Longevity in Mind

Outdated, flimsy materials are a turnoff to customers, so as you design, consider durability. Whether it’s temporary holiday displays, simple POP/POS or permanent installations, you’ll want to ensure it looks great as long as needed. Will it support the product weight? Withstand in-store traffic? Durable, easy-to-maintain displays and materials will showcase your brand in its best light for a long time.

When it comes to in-store marketing, there’s much to consider. Marketers are competing for mindshare, loyalty, and dollars -- and partnering with the right organization helps companies maximize their in-store brand and customer experiences.