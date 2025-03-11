Is AI the right choice for your customer service?

AI is transforming the business landscape, helping companies optimize operations and enhance efficiency. But when it comes to customer service, does AI belong on the front lines?

At AnswerConnect, we believe real connections come from real people. That’s why we partnered with OnePoll to uncover how customers really feel about AI in customer service.

Here’s just a glimpse of what we found:

79% of people prefer speaking to a real person over an AI system when contacting a business.

The message is clear: customers crave human interaction. If you want to build trust, enhance satisfaction, gain a competitive advantage, and resolve issues efficiently, having real people handle customer interactions is essential.

The benefits of human connection in customer service

Balancing technology with human engagement is key to delivering an outstanding customer experience. Here’s why human interaction remains irreplaceable:

Strengthening brand loyalty: Meaningful conversations with human receptionists create trust and deeper connections between customers and your brand.

Speaking directly with a person improves issue resolution speed and accuracy. Gain a competitive advantage: Offering warm, authentic, and human customer service differentiates your business, setting you apart from competitors without breaking the bank.

While AI systems can assist with efficiency, they lack the emotional intelligence needed to build lasting customer relationships. AI should enhance efficiency - not replace authentic human connections.

Elevate your customer experience with AnswerConnect

At AnswerConnect, our team of human receptionists work 24/7, to provide your customers with brand-consistent, exceptional support. At a fraction of the cost of an in-house receptionist, you can enjoy our scalable, affordable and flexible pricing plans. With seamless integrations and the AnswerConnect mobile app, we help businesses stay connected to their customers around the clock.

Our services include:

24/7 call answering

Appointment scheduling

Live chat

Call routing and transfers

Order taking

Bilingual support

...and so much more!

Want to take your franchise’s customer service to the next level? Put people on your front line. We’re here to help.

