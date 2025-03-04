MSA Worldwide provides award-winning guidance to emerging and leading brands

MSA Worldwide is an award-winning global franchise advisory firm. Our core services surround providing business strategy for our clients at every stage of their franchise development. We work with clients at all stages of their growth, from emerging franchisors looking to determine how (and whether) to franchise their business, to large multinational franchisors with thousands of units looking to enact significant system change and manage their franchise network. We provide the specific services our clients need, from structuring their franchise system, determining fees, running economic analyses, creating and refining operations manuals and training, structuring and running a franchisee recruitment process, providing support to the franchisee network, all the way through potential exit strategies, mergers and acquisitions. We are what our clients need, when they need it.

What sets MSA apart from other consulting firms in franchising is our experience, our ethics, and our work product, which is detailed, researched, and supported. Our reputation has been built on our ability to be innovative in the development of leading-edge strategies, which enables our clients to maximize their performance and efficiencies. We are proactive in our approach to client services; most importantly, the solutions we develop for our clients are practical and can be implemented independently by our clients’ internal teams.

We’re not a packaging firm, in that we don’t specify or require any specific services that we MUST provide to a client for a set standard price. We take the time to fully understand what our clients need, whether that’s simply determining whether the time is right for them to franchise their business, or whether and how best to take their brand into international markets while retaining brand standards and proper franchisee support.

Our practice is not limited to franchising. We assist our clients in the structure and design of multiple downstream expansion strategies – and no consulting firm in franchising has our experience or capabilities domestically or internationally. While our core clients are emerging brands, we are privileged to be the advisors to many of the world’s leading brands, both in and outside of franchising.

Let our experienced consultants show you why our clients benefit from having MSA Worldwide on their team.