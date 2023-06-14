A Smaller Footprint Focused on Faster Service

Small design – big opportunity.

What sets Scooter’s Coffee apart from the rest of the coffee industry is our speed of service. We live by our brand promise of “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!” Our 664 square foot drive-thru coffee kiosks are crucial to our commitment to providing quick and friendly customer service.

664 square feet may seem small – and that’s because it is – but it’s what allows our teams to grind out orders quickly. A smaller space means everything is within reach, making it a lot easier to brew our specialty coffee drinks. And the more orders we fulfill, the more customers we get through the drive-thru – meaning a greater opportunity for our franchisees to capitalize on their investment.

Plus, our compact storefront allows for reduced payroll and ongoing maintenance costs – making it a great investment for a first-time or seasoned entrepreneur. And our model works. The top quartile of drive-thru kiosks saw an average unit volume (AUV) of $1,276,780* in 2022. Our entire system had an AUV of $885,335.

At Scooter’s Coffee, we prioritize serving our customers smiles…and our franchisees’ bottom line at the same time. Our drive-thru coffee kiosks allow us to serve high-quality, high-margin coffee drinks efficiently, making everyone happy.

Our brand has over 600 locations across the country and we’re not done growing. In fact, we’ve got available territories in 44 states! And since our kiosk model is small, we can open locations where larger coffeehouses wouldn’t succeed. We have kiosks in urban, suburban, and rural markets, meaning our brand can thrive just about anywhere.

Are your senses percolating yet? Learn more about joining a coffee franchise that’s committed to both their customers and franchisees. Visit ownascooters.com today.

*This is historical representation of what some of our franchised stores earned as described further in Item 19 of the FDD. This information is based upon 66 of 264 Drive-Thru Kiosks that were open during the entire 2022 calendar year and provided complete information. Your results may differ. There is no guarantee you will stay in business that long or that you will achieve the stated levels of same-store sales growth within that time period. See Item 19 of the FDD for more information.