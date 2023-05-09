Brand Management Technology Streamlines Franchise Brands' Marketing Fulfilment

Franchise brands need agile, responsive technology to power their marketing fulfillment or risk costly delays and errors. Dokshop, Powered by Prisma is your single source, online portal for brand management that streamlines your marketing supply chain.

With dokshop, all of your users and locations have access to their print, promo, signage, apparel and more exactly when and where they need it. Prisma combines the best in marketing logistics technology with the full power of more than 300,000 square-feet of manufacturing and warehouse space across our bi-coastal footprint.

Your franchise brand’s speed to market will increase while the cost and complexity of your marketing spend will improve.

Dokshop is Prisma’s proprietary software, so your brand gets a customized portal that’s built precisely to meet the complexities of your brand. Custom integrations to your procurement and accounting software can easily be managed with dokshop’s technology, giving you greater insights into cost-center accounting.

Store and location profiling are built right into the technology so user-based permissions are a breeze, and each user only has access to precisely what the brand prescribes. Brand standards are meticulously maintained and instant proofs are available to ensure accuracy.

More than 250 top brands benefit from the ease of managing their marketing supply through dokshop. With facilities in both Phoenix and Nashville, your brand’s projects can be shipped 2-day ground to more than 80% of the country.

Prisma also has the growth marketing resources your franchise brand needs to stay ahead of the competition. Pinpointing your ideal customer has never been easier with Prisma’s data analytics and direct mail solutions.

Get to know us and the innovative solutions we have provided our clients and partners by checking out our latest case studies. If you don’t see what you’re looking for, just ask us!

Prisma has the technology, production power, and knowledge to help you scale your franchise brand quickly. Visit poweredbyprisma.com to learn more.