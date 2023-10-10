Bridging the local marketing gap between franchisors and franchisees

When a company finds the right marketing partner, the impact can be enormous. Outsourcing marketing supply chain management and marketing services can provide franchisees the support they need to launch campaigns more efficiently and reach more audiences — without franchisors feeling the need to micromanage or sacrifice other key initiatives.

Three Ways Outsourcing Your Marketing Can Bridge the Gap

The first step in executing any marketing campaign is creating collateral. And, with marketing reps across the country creating their own collateral there’s a risk of diluting your brand with off-key messaging and visuals. According to research from Salesforce, 75% of customers look for consistent experiences across every channel, and if they don’t get it, 73% are likely to switch brands.

And yet, the last thing a franchisor wants is to be fielding requests from franchisees every time someone needs the latest campaign ad, updating materials with a single franchise’s contact information or providing an up-to-date banner for a local event.

But what if there was a centralized location where franchisees could access the latest collateral and preset digital campaigns — all approved by the franchisors — and customize it to their audiences’ needs (within brand guidelines)? Outsourcing print and local multi-location marketing efforts to a single-source partner can provide just that, meaning everyone can rest assured the brand’s in good hands and franchisees have the support they need.

2. Trusted Printing & Distribution Facilities

Franchisors don’t have time to be the guardians of the collateral, nor do they have the time to manage every franchisee’s print orders.

As a franchisor, partnering with a trusted vendor to give your franchisees the authority to outsource production and distribution to an approved professionals is like giving them superpowers. From printing (in any format, from banners to flyers and floor stickers) to kitting and shipping to franchise locations or direct mail, your print partnership takes plenty of the logistical burden off local and national marketers’ shoulders.

3. Powerful Business Insights

Another powerful thing the right partner can take off a franchisor’s to-do list is tracking. Traditionally, teams have to track down franchisees’ reports to know which marketing campaigns are effective (or not), how much budget is left, how much collateral is in stock, etc.

Reliance on so many moving pieces often leads to inaccuracies and data gaps, making it difficult to track progress. However, by centralizing order processing and handing off the legwork to a partner, franchisors can take advantage of near-real-time tracking of key metrics that help national and local marketers reduce waste, control budgets and make savvy investments in proven marketing strategies.

For franchisors and national marketers managing a growing list of franchisees, outsourcing marketing supply chain management can have significant local and national benefits. From brand security to the time and resources both franchisors and franchisees get back to focus on critical business strategy, contracting with a trusted vendor to handle marketing execution has the potential to do great things for a franchisor’s national brand, local sales and bottom line.