Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Focusing on Growth and Excellence in 2024

In a remarkable year for the industry, Capriotti's not only navigated the competitive landscape but also achieved significant growth and recognition. In 2023, Capriotti's secured agreements for 21 development rights for 55 new restaurant locations. Capriotti's earned a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing companies and ranked among the top 10 in Fast Casual's 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers' list.

With these impressive milestones in the rearview, Capriotti’s sights are set on an even bigger and brighter 2024.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Operational excellence is the key to growth and as a part of their commitment to operational excellence, Capriotti’s added the role of Chief Restaurant Officer to their leadership team. Restaurant veteran Michael Meche joined the Capriotti’s brand in 2023, bringing forward his 20+ years of operational excellence. Michael’s approach to operational excellence is multifaceted. It's about optimizing every aspect of the business—from supply chain logistics to customer service with a focus on harnessing multi-unit development opportunities for franchise partners. Michael firmly approaches operational efficiency not as an opportunity only to cut costs or speed up services but to create a system where excellence is the norm. This holistic view reinforces the potential for franchise partners to grow within the system.

Capriotti’s leadership has set ambitious targets focusing on substantial expansion without losing sight of core operational principles. The roadmap is clear—prioritize each customer's experience and the operational efficiency of every location to ensure that franchise partners thrive and grow. By emphasizing essentials like people, products, and services, the focus is on creating a sustainable expansion model with high customer experience standards for franchise partners to remain at the forefront. This approach empowers franchise partners to manage multiple units effectively, ensuring they can scale their operations while maintaining quality and service consistency.

STREAMLINED OPENINGS

One of the many ways Capriotti’s has already started building toward a prosperous future is to streamline and simplify the construction and build-out processes for franchise partners. Capriotti’s has joined forces with WeBuild Global, a fabrication and construction company with a track record of success within franchising. This collaboration will reimagine and streamline the construction timetable and cost for future restaurant locations. By lowering the average cycle time by 30% and decreasing the buildout cost for franchise partners, Capriotti's is setting new standards in the franchise industry. These improvements are not just about aesthetics and speed but are also aimed at developing the brand's footprint and bringing its unique culture to more communities across the country. These improvements aim at facilitating multi-unit franchise partners to expand more efficiently.

As Capriotti's continues to push the boundaries of growth and efficiency, its strategic partnerships and operational enhancements showcase a commitment to excellence and innovation. With the foundations laid in 2023, Capriotti’s is blending rapid expansion with maintaining high-quality customer experiences. The focus remains on empowering franchise partners and expanding the National and International footprint, setting the stage for a prosperous year in 2024.

For more information, visit ownacapriottis.com