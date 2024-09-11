Elevate Your Business Portfolio with Scooter's Coffee

For multi-unit, multi-brand operators looking to diversify their investment portfolio, Scooter’s Coffee® offers a premier opportunity to expand into the thriving coffee sector. Known for our high-quality beverages and efficient service, our award-winning drive-thru coffee franchise continues to succeed in a competitive market.

But Scooter’s Coffee is more than just a coffee franchise; it’s a proven business blueprint designed for motivated investors looking for scalable growth and strong profit potential. With our drive-thru format, franchisees benefit from streamlined operations and increased customer traffic, essential for a healthy bottom line. And the numbers don’t lie. Below are numbers pulled right from our Item 19:

$1,268,540 Top Quartile Drive-Thru Kiosk AUV* (Overall AUV $879,725)

20.45% Top Quartile Net Profit Margin* (Average Net Profit Margin 14.81%)

26.4% Drive-Thru Kiosk Average Labor*

$259,462 Top Quartile Average EBITDA* (Average EBITDA of $130,295)

Our brand’s success is rooted in our core values of integrity, love, humility, and courage. These aren’t just abstract concepts. They’re integral to every aspect of our business, from our direct trade practices to our community engagement. By partnering with Scooter’s Coffee, you join a franchise network that emphasizes strong, respectful relationships with coffee farmers and other suppliers. Your investment supports our ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Our business model is built for efficiency and growth. With over 800 locations nationwide and a focus on continuous strategic expansion, Scooter’s Coffee provides the perfect platform for investors looking for the right multi-unit investment.

Transform your investment strategy by adding Scooter’s Coffee to your portfolio. To learn more about our exciting opportunity, request information via our website today.

*This is historical representation of what some of our franchised stores earned as described further in Item 19 of the FDD. This information is based upon 272 of 618 Drive-Thru Kiosks that were open during the entire 2023 calendar year and provided complete information. Your results may differ. There is no guarantee you will stay in business that long or that you will achieve the stated levels of same-store sales growth within that time period. See Item 19 of the FDD for more information.