From ActiveCampaign HQ: Can Franchise Marketing Be Easy?

Franchise marketing is hard because it’s complex – you have lots of locations, lots of independence, and you need to balance having unified messages and offers while also letting your individual franchises do their own marketing.

From a technology perspective (especially email marketing) any software rollout has the potential to be messy. But the consequences of not taking control of your franchise marketing might sound familiar.

1. No consistency across locations

Some franchises skip their own marketing entirely. Others bring on their own tools with their own design and their own branding. At any given moment, you could have messages going out that look completely different, and it makes it hard to maintain control over your brand.

2. Disjointed data

How do you know what messages are working? If individual franchises run their own marketing, it’s hard to get a central view of what’s working across locations. Not having a single source of truth makes it hard to choose the highest performing offers, and you won’t have a solution when franchisees come looking to you for advice on their marketing approach.

3. No way to roll out central offers

If you’re missing a unified system, you don’t have a way to roll out your own offers to individual franchises. You can deliver the details of an offer, but then you have to rely on each franchise individually promoting it — and you have no way to see in your marketing technology if they actually do wind up using it.

What do you need from a central email marketing platform?

If you want to improve foot traffic, marketing offers, and revenue with email, you need a central email marketing platform that’s built for multi-location businesses. You need features like:

Pushdown campaigns. You need to be able to send on behalf of your franchises.

Shared templates. All franchises need to be sending messages that are on brand

Central reporting. You need to be able to see how each campaign performs.

A mix of central control and flexibility. You want to be able to run coordinated campaigns yourself while also making it easy for individual locations to spin up localized offers.

Software rollout to franchises is tricky, and it prevents a lot of franchises from switching platforms or unifying systems. But imagine if you could run coordinated campaigns to all your locations, see the results in one place, choose the highest performing offers, and localize your marketing at scale.

ActiveCampaign HQ is a new franchise marketing product from ActiveCampaign, a top rated marketing automation tool. ActiveCampaign HQ makes it easy to run central campaigns, give your franchises flexibility without sacrificing efficiency or performance, and overall make email a revenue-generator for your business.

Even if you aren’t sure now is the time for a software rollout, check out what ActiveCampaign HQ can give you. Information is free! And you can get a free demo of the platform when you’re ready.

