Give the best customer experience
Providing an exceptional customer experience should be a vital part of every business plan.
Did you know, 93% of customers are likely to make a repeat purchase with companies who offer excellent customer service?1 Not only this but excellent customer experiences can build online visibility through word-of-mouth marketing and positive customer reviews.
The customer experience starts the second that they contact your business. So, as a business how can you ensure that their experience is as good as it can be?
- Respond instantly. Make customers feel seen and heard. If you’re not there to answer when they call, they’re likely to take their business elsewhere.
- Connect them to a real person. Don’t rely on voicemail and chatbots to handle your customer support. Improve their experience by connecting them with a real, caring person who can build a rapport and form genuine connections.
- Have smooth interactions. Make sure your caller's experience is seamless by providing the correct support: Connect them to the right person at the right time and handle their calls efficiently.
Sounds simple, right? But how do you guarantee a real person can answer every customer call, every time?
At AnswerConnect, our team of human receptionists work 24/7, to provide your customers with brand-consistent, exceptional support. Enjoy seamless integrations, scalable plans, and the AnswerConnect mobile app. Our receptionists provide:
-
24/7 call answering
-
Live chat
-
Call routing and transfers
-
Order taking
-
Bilingual services
-
And so much more!
Want to level up your franchise's customer service game? Get in touch with our franchise sales team today:
Phone: 800-584-0234
Email: franchisesales@answerconnect.com
Book a consultation: answerconnectus.setmore.com/sales
1 Hubspot Research
