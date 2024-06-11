Give the best customer experience

Providing an exceptional customer experience should be a vital part of every business plan.

Did you know, 93% of customers are likely to make a repeat purchase with companies who offer excellent customer service?1 Not only this but excellent customer experiences can build online visibility through word-of-mouth marketing and positive customer reviews.

The customer experience starts the second that they contact your business. So, as a business how can you ensure that their experience is as good as it can be?

Respond instantly. Make customers feel seen and heard. If you’re not there to answer when they call, they’re likely to take their business elsewhere. Connect them to a real person. Don’t rely on voicemail and chatbots to handle your customer support. Improve their experience by connecting them with a real, caring person who can build a rapport and form genuine connections. Have smooth interactions. Make sure your caller's experience is seamless by providing the correct support: Connect them to the right person at the right time and handle their calls efficiently.

Sounds simple, right? But how do you guarantee a real person can answer every customer call, every time?

At AnswerConnect, our team of human receptionists work 24/7, to provide your customers with brand-consistent, exceptional support. Enjoy seamless integrations, scalable plans, and the AnswerConnect mobile app. Our receptionists provide:

24/7 call answering

Live chat

Call routing and transfers

Order taking

Bilingual services

And so much more!

Want to level up your franchise's customer service game? Get in touch with our franchise sales team today:

Phone: 800-584-0234

Email: franchisesales@answerconnect.com

Book a consultation: answerconnectus.setmore.com/sales

1 Hubspot Research