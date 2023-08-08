How Brands Scale Google Reviews with Text Request

Google reviews are one of the most powerful sales and marketing assets your franchise brand can have. The more you get, the higher you’ll rank in Google searches, the more customers you’ll bring in, and the more they’ll be willing to pay for your services.

Brands are scaling reviews across multiple—even hundreds—of locations with Text Request’s review management. Here’s their process.

1. Tell franchisees what’s happening.

You can manage each location’s reviews from a single Text Request account, or each franchisee can manage their own Google reviews from their own separate accounts. Decide which approach you’ll take, then communicate to franchisees what’s happening and why.

Over time you’ll want to watch for.

How many reviews each location is getting

Their star rating

How your reviews compare to competitors

2. Connect your Google Business page(s) to Text Request.

Most brands set up each franchise location’s phone number for texting. Then they connect each location’s Google Business page to their respective phone number in Text Request, which just takes a few clicks.

Once connected, you’ll get custom reviews links that you can send by text message to request more reviews, see all of your Google reviews inside of Text Request, and respond to those reviews directly. You can also add these links to your emails, or anywhere else you ask for reviews.

3. Create great customer experiences.

Customers will only leave positive reviews for businesses they have great experiences with. You’ve got to provide great service, great customer relationships, and great operations to make that happen. This trio also helps you earn more revenue per customer, so it’s worth the effort even without reviews.

4. Ask for the review!

After you service a customer, send them a text with your review link asking them for a review. That could be:

Instantly, once you’ve completed a project

A week after they buy a product and have gotten to use it

A few months after working with you, once they see results

Text message is a great channel to ask for the review, because engagement is so high—about 5x higher than email. All those reviews will show in your Text Request account, where you can respond directly—or take whichever action fits your operations.

5. Respond to every review.

Good, bad, or neutral, it’s important to respond publicly to online reviews. Thank customers for their feedback, and make it clear to prospective customers—people reading these reviews before purchasing—that you are:

Quick to respond

Empathetic and helpful

Able to take critical feedback in stride

That goes a long way towards helping you win new customers. Then you just need to repeat this process, and you’ll be scaling reviews across franchise locations in no-time!

Text Request gives you one place to earn, reply to, and track Google reviews. Visit Text Request today to get started.