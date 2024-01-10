How MOOYAH Navigates Trends in the Fast-Casual Industry

As consumer preferences evolve at an unprecedented pace within the restaurant industry, MOOYAH has been quick to adapt to the trends and tailor its menu offerings to meet the needs of its guests head-on.

A recent article from QSR examined this shift in consumer behavior and further emphasized the need for restaurants to adapt to lifestyle habits that will shape the next few years of the restaurant industry. Some of the highlights include:

Wellness Without Sacrificing Flavor

As consumers gravitate towards wellness-conscious choices, brands like MOOYAH recognize the importance of delivering exceptional taste, nutrition and sustainability through plant-based offerings. MOOYAH's menu customization allows for the integration of healthier alternatives like its black bean burger patties to better cater to the demand for health-conscious dining without sacrificing the flavor that guests expect. Beyond customization, the brand offers a lineup of Lifestyle Burgers that cater to different dietary preferences, including The Vegan, The Paleo and The Keto. MOOYAH’s continued commitment to a balanced lifestyle can also be seen through its Move with MOOYAH campaign, which launched earlier this year and offers insights into how guests can incorporate these Lifestyle Burgers into their personal goals for 2024.

Meeting Guests Where They Want to Be Met

Convenience and customization are the name of the game for consumers, with many gravitating towards mobile orders, drive-thru pickup and other avenues that create convenience while providing the dining experience that they want. MOOYAH has also taken steps to innovate its guest experience on the restaurant level and is slated to open its first drive-thru location in the brand’s home market in the Dallas area next year. Now MOOYAH’s guests can get the best burger in many convenient ways, without sacrificing the customization that the fast-casual burger brand offers to its dine-in customers.

Make the MOOYAH Move

MOOYAH has invested countless resources into creating a future-proof restaurant experience, further solidifying the brand as the best burger franchise in America. For more information on the MOOYAH franchise opportunity, connect with the franchising team to learn more.