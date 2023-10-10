How to Sell More Franchise Locations with Text Request

You’ve built a strong franchise brand, and now you’re working hard to expand it by selling more franchise locations. Great! Here’s how Text Request can help you do it, just like we’ve helped dozens of other brands sell more locations.

1. Enable more inbound conversations.

Prospects interested in franchising have a lot of questions, even before they become qualified leads, and they’re likely exploring franchise opportunities during evenings and weekends. Make it easy for them to ask those questions anytime day or night, directly from your website.

Simply adding “Text or call us at —” will show people they can text you, which many will choose to do, especially after hours. You can also add an SMS Chat widget to your website to more professionally enable the same experience.

In both cases, there’s a super low barrier to entry for prospects. You get to start more sales conversations, and you still don’t have to be available around the clock. Getting the prospect’s cell phone number up front also helps you connect better later.

2. Trigger SMS follow-ups.

Speed-to-lead is crucial, yet the typical process is: someone submits a web form after hours, then you try calling them the next business day, they don’t answer, and you might be able to connect with them after playing phone tag for weeks.

Texting flips that on its head.

Once a form is submitted, trigger an SMS confirmation to let them know you got their request. This also establishes text messaging as a channel for quick future communications with the lead. Text Request’s integrations with FranConnect, HubSpot, and Zapier help here.

When your team is available, they can personally text the prospect back about next steps or to find a few minutes to chat. The prospect already knows it’s you, thanks to the previous confirmation text, which makes getting a response and moving them further through your sales cycle even easier.

3. Re-engage cold leads.

Even qualified prospects aren’t always ready to buy and run a business when they first reach out. It’s a big life decision that sometimes takes months or years. Don’t give up on them!

Every so often—maybe once a month or once a quarter—text your list of old leads to see if now’s a better time. You’ve already worked so hard to get these leads once, make sure you make the most of them.

Typically a small but significant percentage of old prospects will be ready to talk seriously again, and you’ve just refilled your pipeline with a simple text.

To learn more about franchise text messaging, visit textrequest.com—or contact us to help create your successful franchise texting strategy.