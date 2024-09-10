Keep on top of customer calls, 24/7

Having a high call volume is great! It means your business is in demand, and you have the potential to flourish.

When you answer every customer call, you capture every opportunity. The ability to promptly reach a business and resolve issues quickly is also extremely satisfying for customers. When you eradicate customer wait times, you increase customer loyalty and give your business a competitive edge.

By handling your calls quickly, you will improve the customer experience and start to develop a positive reputation for your brand. By generating testimonials from your satisfied customers, you can help encourage prospective clients to choose your business over the competition.

A satisfied customer is invaluable. In fact, consumers who rate a company’s service as “good” are 38% more likely to recommend that company.1 By effectively handling high call volumes, you can save the customer experience and let your brand’s reputation shine.

So, what’s the easiest way to stay on top of your calls?

By using a 24/7 answering service! At AnswerConnect, our team of receptionists work 24/7 to provide your customers with brand-consistent, exceptional support. Enjoy seamless integrations, scalable plans, and the AnswerConnect mobile app. Our receptionists provide:

24/7 call answering Live chat Call routing and transfers Order taking Bilingual services And so much more!

