New Data: 3 SMS Must-Haves for Franchise Success in 2024

2024 planning is here! You’re looking for ways to build your business, reduce costs, and increase profits. But how? We surveyed over 1,000 business owners and frontline professionals as part of our 2024 State of Business Texting Report. Here’s how others are getting twice as much done in half the time, increasing sales, and creating better experiences for customers and employees alike with business texting.

1. Replace phone calls with text messages.

Whether it’s for outbound appointment confirmations, customer updates, or any other reason, you spend a lot of time calling people who don’t answer. Updates are getting missed, it’s costing you time and money, and everyone walks away upset.

Even inbound calls for customer service and employee check-ins are a hassle. Every call saps up time you could spend on other work.

Businesses see success by replacing these calls with texts. In fact, 10% of businesses are saving 10+ hours a week just by texting instead. Imagine, what could you do with that extra time? Texting creates those opportunities.

2. Ask for Google reviews via SMS.

This is the biggest opportunity we found for 2024. Google reviews are crucial for ranking high in search results and winning new business. Yet currently only 21% of businesses are texting for reviews, while an additional 35% wish they were.

Texting for Google reviews is low hanging fruit to increase revenue in 2024. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll see all those benefits, and Text Request’s review management platform will help you do it, too.

3. Follow up with sales leads by text.

Texting may be your biggest sales asset. 70% of people say texting is the fastest way to reach them, and the average person gets roughly 8x fewer texts than emails every day. Speed-to-lead is critical, and texting your prospects to schedule a time or get an update is the quickest way to stand out and get a response.

Start texting new leads that come in, and consider adding an SMS automation that confirms you got their request. Then your rep can personally follow up as soon as they’re able.

Click here to view the full report, or visit textrequest.com to learn more about how Text Request will help you grow your business through texting.