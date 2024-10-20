2024 Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership Award Winner: Homewatch CareGivers

Homewatch CareGivers wins by offering Total Care Solutions

By trying new ways to meet client, family, and employee needs, Homewatch CareGivers claimed the overall award for Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership as part of Franchise Update Media’s 6th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

More than 150 entries in five main categories and 22 subcategories were judged to determine the winners. Homewatch CareGivers took first place in its category for the introduction of Total Care Solutions. The program customizes care to meet the specific needs of its clients while also using technology to provide care when a staffer is not in the home. The brand was also recognized with the award for Most Innovative Franchisee Support.

Homewatch CareGivers wanted to deliver personalized care to each client in an industry where more than 60% of the population reports feelings of isolation and loneliness. Rather than adopting the industry standard of minimum-hour requirements, Homewatch’s service is based on the needs of each individual. The brand uses remote technology for socialization, reminder notifications, regular monitoring of client well-being, and virtual appointments with medical providers.

Total Care Solutions has proven to be successful for both the operators and clients. With the introduction of Homewatch Connect technology services, clients have reported fewer feelings of isolation and loneliness while caregiver turnover has reduced by 40%. Increased virtual monitoring gave caregivers the ability to quickly respond to changes in clients’ conditions, which has reduced emergency room visits by 42%.

We asked Todd Houghton, Homewatch CareGivers’ president, about the personalized service that helps clients, allowing them to age comfortably in their own homes.

Briefly describe Homewatch CareGivers’s Total Care Solutions. Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions is not just about providing care; it’s about enhancing a lifestyle. We want to ensure individuals experience personal growth and enjoyment regardless of age or health condition. Aging at home does more than comfort the heart. It brings back memories and fosters emotional well-being, and that’s an opportunity we want every client to have. What is the best thing about Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions? It’s not a one-size-fits-all service. Our focus is to deliver personalized care that meets each client’s needs. We know that each client is wonderfully unique and deserves person-centered care provided through a customized-care approach. Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions does not focus on hours of care; its focus is ensuring the amount and type of care meets the specific needs of everyone receiving care. So, here’s to aging with dignity at home and on our client’s terms.

With Total Care Solutions, services are paid in advance. This provides ease in budgeting for the client, their adult children, and our franchise owners. This is a complete solution that includes in-home caregiver visits, virtual care visits, a monthly care review visit, and the use of our technology, Homewatch Connect.

What were the goals and objectives of developing this service? It’s crucial to meet our clients where they are by offering a customized care plan and a range of services tailored to their unique needs. Our diverse offerings cater to clients who may not require daily in-person home care. Instead, some might struggle with isolation or loneliness, or they might need reminders to take their medication or eat a meal. Using technology, we can connect with clients through their televisions, offering warm smiles and friendly reminders. As care needs evolve, clients who are already familiar with our care specialists through virtual interactions often feel more comfortable transitioning to in-person care. Our ultimate aim is to enable clients to age comfortably in their own homes. With our comprehensive services, we can deliver care virtually, provide in-home assistance, and offer private-duty nursing in as many locations as needed. In essence, our primary goal is to deliver person-centered care, alleviate feelings of isolation, ensure overall well-being, and continue supporting our clients in their homes.

How long did it take to plan, build, and launch this program? The quest for the complete solution began in March 2023. By the fourth quarter of 2023, we had moved into beta testing, and the rollout commenced in the second quarter of 2024.

How does this service customize care to each customer? That’s precisely the approach Total Care Solutions takes. We begin by meeting with the client and their loved ones to discuss their care needs. From there, we develop a customized, person-centered care plan that is specifically tailored to meet their unique requirements.

What was unique about this innovation within the home care industry? Traditional home care services often follow a one-size-fits-all model with minimum daily or weekly hours requirements that don’t always align with each client’s needs. We tailor each care plan to the specific requirements of our clients, whether that involves one, two, or seven hours per visit. We focus on the specific needs of each visit without binding clients to a set number of hours each day or week. With technology, we can also offer virtual care visits for clients who may not need in-person care. Additionally, clients can benefit from a combination of in-person and virtual visits, allowing us to connect more frequently and detect changes in their well-being sooner, which can help reduce emergency room visits.

What kind of technology is involved with this service? Our technology solution employs a smart camera to connect clients with their care networks, enabling them to interact with their loved ones and with their medical team. We collaborated with a vendor to customize this solution specifically to meet the unique needs of our clients.

How does this benefit your customers? Our clients receive care tailored specifically to their needs, free from rigid one-size-fits-all models or minimum-hour requirements. They get precisely the amount of care necessary for their situation. Through our technology, clients can easily connect with our office, their families, and even other medical professionals without leaving their homes. This technology facilitates more frequent check-in visits, allowing both our office staff and family members to quickly notice any changes in the client’s condition, to keep the client out of the hospital. Clients can comfortably age in place at home, and as their care requirements evolve, we adjust the level of care to meet their specific needs.

What was the impact for your franchisees? Franchisee owners experience higher profit margins, decreased employee turnover, and longer client retention. Clients can access care more quickly and continue receiving private-duty care services. With our revised billing processes, services are paid for in advance, allowing owners to manage budgets more effectively and compensate caregivers even if a client cancels a visit. Overall, Total Care Solutions distinctly sets franchise owners apart from other home care organizations in their local communities.

What were some of the primary results you have seen with this initiative? During beta-testing, we observed remarkable outcomes:

Caregiver turnover decreased by 40%.

Caregivers were promoted to conduct virtual visits.

More than 50% of clients using the technology reported feeling less lonely and isolated.

Loved ones of clients felt more peace of mind knowing there were virtual check-in visits.

Emergency room visits decreased by 42%.

The average duration of a client’s stay increased by five months.

What has been the response from your franchisees? Franchise owners are thrilled to offer a solution that truly sets them apart in their communities, providing a complete care solution tailored to the individual needs of each client. Owners are beginning to see results akin to those observed during our beta testing and are excited about the positive impact this will have on their businesses and communities.