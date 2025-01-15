Partouche To Open 2 Pvolve Units

Christine Friedman Partouche will bring two new Pvolve locations to Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Partouche brings a diverse professional background in fashion magazines and corporate finance, combined with her personal passion for endurance sports. After discovering triathlon as a way to enhance her fitness journey, she fell in love with the lifestyle and the importance of self-care and nutrition. When traditional recovery methods, like physical therapy and acupuncture ,fell short, Pvolve's innovative approach to functional fitness reshaped her performance, helping her overcome injuries and improve her training. Inspired by her experience, Partouche is expanding the Pvolve method into Connecticut.

"Joining the Pvolve family is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to bring this remarkable workout method to Fairfield County," Partouche said. "Pvolve's focus on sustainable fitness and healthy aging resonates deeply with me, and I can't wait to help my community discover a workout that empowers them to move better, feel stronger, and embrace long-term wellness."

This deal will mark Pvolve's third franchise location in the state of Connecticut and adds to the brand's growth, boasting more than 50 studios in development across the country.

"Pvolve has been expanding its franchise footprint at a record rate over the last 12 months, and Fairfield County was a natural target for us given the strong community of active, health-oriented individuals," said Julie Cartwright, president of Pvolve. "We are thrilled to welcome Christine as a franchise partner, confident that her extensive corporate background and genuine passion for health and fitness will help introduce Pvolve's fresh and effective approach to even more individuals."