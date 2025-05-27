Is Your FranDev Marketing Ready for AI-Generated Search?

Remember impressions?

Click-through rates?

Domain authority?

OK, they haven’t really disappeared — yet. But when it comes to measuring franchise development campaigns, many traditional metrics are quickly losing relevance. They may still appear in dashboards and monthly reports, but their ability to guide strategy is shrinking fast.

The reason? The rapid growth of AI-generated or “conversational” search through popular tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity, as well as AI-enhanced results from Google, Microsoft, and others.

For users, getting instant, summarized answers instead of scrolling through links is a significant breakthrough. Studies show that use of AI search is rising fast with no sign of slowing down anytime soon. That’s why the way you generate and measure franchise development results needs a serious update.

Understanding the shift: From click to zero-click

Search engines have always aimed to deliver the most relevant information. In the early days, marketers could “game” the system to rank higher. As algorithms improved, it became a game of cat-and-mouse as marketers tried to keep pace.

AI-generated search, however, doesn’t just change the rules — it changes the game.

With “zero-click search,” users often get the info they need directly from the AI response, without ever visiting your website. That means fewer clicks, less traffic, and a major blind spot for traditional analytics. Metrics like site visits and click-through rates will become less useful indicators of brand visibility.

Authority still matters — but in new ways

To show up in AI-generated answers, your brand must be seen as a trusted source. AI tools pull information from multiple sources — often prioritizing those seen as credible and authoritative.

That’s why brands succeeding in this new landscape will be those that treat authority not as a metric, but as a strategy.

Start by clearly defining your area of expertise. Make sure your messaging reflects that — not with slogans, but with real, valuable content. AI can’t be “marketed to” in the traditional sense; it selects based on relevance, structure, and credibility.

Build a content engine that AI recognizes

AI rewards consistent, high-quality content. That means investing in thought leadership and sharing your expertise across all major channels: websites, blogs, social media, newsletters, videos, podcasts, and earned media.

Your message must be unified across owned, earned, shared, and paid strategies. If you’re using multiple agencies or vendors, alignment becomes even more critical.

As organic search becomes less reliable, your content strategy must adapt. Promote your content through paid media. Publish across platforms that AI sees as trustworthy — including industry publications, high-domain ranking sites, and respected media outlets.

Think beyond SEO: Embrace AIO (AI Optimization)

SEO still matters, but it’s no longer enough. AIO — optimizing content for AI comprehension and summarization — will be essential. In this new environment, you will need to make your information as relevant to AI as it is to your human prospects.

That includes:

Clear structure and formatting (headings, bullet points, concise answers)

Schema markup (FAQ, How-To, Reviews)

Citable facts and quotes

Author credentials and sources

Just like SEO audits, “AI audits” are becoming essential. Ask Perplexity or ChatGPT to list the top five franchises in your category. Are you mentioned? If not, you’re missing out on brand visibility in a place many of your future leads are already looking.

Measure what matters now

New measurement strategies are emerging to fill the gaps traditional tools leave behind. Forward-thinking marketers are beginning to track:

AI citations and mentions (linked and unlinked)

Visibility in AI summaries or “snapshots”

Branded presence in AI-generated rankings

Zero-click visibility and brand recall

Fortunately, tools are already available to help brands track their presence in AI-generated search results. And more are on the way.

It’s early — but not too early

A recent Censuswide survey reported by eMarketer shows that just over half of U.S. consumers still prefer Google over AI tools for factual searches. So, yes — classic SEO and paid search still matter.

But other studies show a shift is coming fast: Another recent survey of thousands of consumers worldwide showed that more than 40 percent of global consumers now “trust AI-generated answers more than paid search ads,” while only 15 percent trust AI answers less.

In short, we’re in a dynamic and confusing — but exciting — transition period.

Traditional marketing tools still have value, but change is already here. Brands that move now to rethink how they “generate visibility” and “measure impact” in the age of AI search will be better positioned to lead — not follow — in this new, emerging era of franchise development marketing.

Scott White is the co-founder and CEO of Thunderly Marketing.