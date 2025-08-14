Built to Kick Ass: How Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Is Fueling the Future of Coffee Franchising

When Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii says it’s on a mission to fuel your inner badass, it’s not just talking about caffeine. The 36-year-old coffee franchise is experiencing a full-blown brand evolution – blending bold Hawaiian roots, a rebellious spirit, and a franchisee-first growth strategy to build what many are calling the “brand to watch” in retail coffee.

Badass Growth Strategy

Reborn just five years ago under new leadership, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii took a legacy brand and lit a fire under it – creating a scalable franchise model with real teeth. The result? A surging footprint of high-performing stores, multi-unit development momentum, and a franchise system backed by best-in-class tools and support.

So far in 2025, the brand has opened eight new locations, with another 15 expected before year’s end. The kicker? 22 new franchise agreements have been awarded this year across hot markets like Colorado, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Florida, with a focused push on multi-unit growth. It's clear: this isn’t a trend – it’s a takeover.

“Our mission has always been to transform Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii into a category challenger: a brand that delivers for franchisees and punches above its weight,” said CEO Scott Snyder. “We’re turning that corner in 2025. Our franchisees are growing, our systems are scaling, and our badass identity is resonating stronger than ever.”

Strong Brand. Stronger Support.

At the heart of Bad Ass Coffee’s growth engine is a franchisee support system that’s designed to do what most brands talk about but don’t always deliver: actually put franchisees first.

From site selection and real estate to back-of-house operations, franchisees are armed with tech, tools, and talent to drive performance. And it’s paying off – stores are seeing a 7% year-over-year performance growth rate.

Leading the Brand Building transformation is Chief Brand Officer Iain Douglas, a Fortune 100 marketing veteran who joined the brand earlier this year. His focus? Rallying the brand around a singular voice, deepening community engagement, and launching campaigns that bring the Aloha Spirit and inspiring Badass attitude to life in bold, authentic ways.

“We’re not just scaling for the sake of growth,” said Douglas. “We’re building a legacy brand. One with heart, hustle, and a lot of soul.”

Built for Impact – and Adventure

With a name inspired by the hardworking donkeys that carried coffee beans down volcanic mountainsides in Hawaii, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii carries forward that same spirit of grit and adventure.

The stores reflect it – bright welcoming cafés packed with premium Hawaiian coffees, inventive food offerings with a tropical twist, and branded merch that celebrates a badass lifestyle. But it’s more than just great coffee.

Bad Ass Coffee is leaning hard into local community impact. Whether it’s wildfire disaster relief in California or the Give a Hoof Week to support its donkey namesakes, the brand gives back – and customers are noticing.

The Franchise Opportunity

For franchisees looking to tap into something different—something truly badass – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers an opportunity that checks all the boxes:

Strong Unit Economics

Proven Franchisee Support Systems

Scalable, Multi-Unit Growth Model

A Brand With ‘Ohana

With a total investment range between $526,100 and $992,400*, and a $10,000 discount for veterans as a proud member of VetFran, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is positioned to attract the next generation of bold business owners – the kind who aren’t afraid to stand out.

So if you’re ready to fuel your future and help your community crush their day, it might be time to bring a little Aloha Spirit to your neighborhood.

Learn more about franchise opportunities with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

*2025 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii FDD