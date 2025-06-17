"Franchising Knows No Limits" IFA and Franchise Update Media Merge to Form a Powerhouse Organization

With the changing of the season comes some exciting news for the franchise community. During March’s Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas, the International Franchise Association (IFA) and Franchise Update Media (FUM) officially announced that we will join as one organization, effective July 1.

IFA and FUM have had a robust partnership for years, working together on the Franchise Customer Experience Conference and the Franchise Leadership Development Conference and providing the franchise community with trusted, informative, and reliable sources of information. This new development will allow IFA and FUM to serve the franchise community and strengthen the franchise business model for generations to come.

With its North Star of helping all stakeholders in franchising improve and grow their businesses, FUM has undoubtedly delivered on its mission. Over the years, FUM has provided an environment where the franchise community can learn, find new business opportunities, network, and be inspired by their peers. This expanded partnership will preserve what FUM has built over nearly 40 years while enhancing IFA’s mission to protect, enhance, and promote franchising.

We look forward to future collaborations on events, publications, digital properties, databases, storytelling platforms, and so much more. With FUM as part of the IFA family, we have new tools to help the franchise community across all three legs of the franchise stool: franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers.

FUM has built a robust network of thousands of successful multi-unit franchisees. When coupled with IFA’s membership of more than 1,200 brands, tens of thousands of franchisees, and premier suppliers supporting franchising, our combined efforts offer major value across the entire franchise system. Staff members from both organizations will combine their talents to:

Assist franchisors seeking multi-unit owners as part of their franchise development strategy

Provide education and professional development platforms

Work together through advocacy to protect the franchise business model

Together, we will continue to raise the public’s awareness about franchising and help franchise opportunity seekers grow their businesses and operate in an environment that will enable them to thrive.

Franchising is built on the principle of going into business for yourself but not by yourself. That’s what this partnership is all about. With our two communities operating together as one, the future of franchising knows no limits. It is up to all of us in franchising to realize that potential and make 2025 “The Year of Franchising.”

With FUM in the fold, I couldn’t be more optimistic about IFA’s ability to further advance our mission to protect, enhance, and promote franchising. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting and important journey.

Matt Haller is president and CEO of the International Franchise Association.