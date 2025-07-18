Brad Cannon - Meet the Family

Brad Cannon is relatively new to the Right at Home family, but he’s already making a huge impact. Brad joined Right at Home as a franchisee in the summer of 2024. In that short space of time, his franchise has carved out seven territories–six in the state of Kentucky and one in nearby southern Indiana.

That’s a lot of progress in just one year. But Brad is hardly an overnight success. In fact, he brings a wealth of experience into his own Right at Home franchise.

“I ran nursing homes for seven years,” Brad tells us. “That's where I really saw the true, genuine need for these services.”

Making the Leap Into Franchise Ownership

Brad did his part to meet this need by turning his energy toward home care.

“I became a franchisee of another company for 20 years,” he says, “and built a pretty large company with a different brand.”

In spite of his success, Brad decided after two decades that it was time for a change. He sold his first franchise in 2022 and made the jump to Right at Home.

So why the big move after all those years?

“If I had to boil it down to one word, it would be culture. The culture of Right at Home and the leadership at Right at Home–I just really connected with it and still do.”

It’s All About the People

What does Brad mean when he talks about the amazing culture at Right at Home?

“There are a lot of quality people in quality roles at the corporate office. As a franchisee, to feel that level of support…[it’s a] very unique culture.”

Brad has uniformly positive things to say about the people who have worked alongside him to help get his rapidly growing franchise off the ground. He notes that the Right at Home corporate office shows a level of personal commitment to the success of each individual franchisee that is rare in any field.

“It absolutely feels like the corporate office is an extension of our team,” he remarks, “and that's the ultimate definition of support.”

Tailor-Made Startup Support

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to getting a franchise off the ground. Every new franchise owner brings a different background and a different set of experiences to the table.

Right at Home offers a uniquely flexible startup support system. As Brad explains, “I feel like the support was awesome, because I felt like it was tailored to me. It was tailored to my situation.”

While Brad is relatively new to Right at Home, he is a seasoned veteran of both caregiving and home care franchise ownership. He didn’t necessarily require the same type of startup support that a first-time franchise owner might require.

He was impressed with his support team’s ability to pivot and provide guidance unique to his situation and background.

“It wasn't ‘Follow this checklist’ per se,” he says. “It was more like ‘We know that you know home care, but this is the Right at Home way.’”

Doing it the Right at Home Way

“I wanted to do it the right way,” declares Brad.

Indeed, just as important as the high-touch support, Brad points out, is the fact that this support is backed by a proven model and a long-term vision. Brad entered into franchise ownership determined to take advantage of both.

As somebody who had already built a successful business for over 20 years, it was important to Brad that his next venture came with a concrete vision for the future.

“To know that Right at Home has a 100-Year Plan,” reveals Brad, “gives me comfort as a franchisee.”

Making an Impact Every Day

Of course, when all is said and done, the greatest comfort is knowing that this model gives Brad and his team a chance to make a true difference. With nearly 200 caregivers in the field, Brad states, “We're a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week, 365-day-a-year operation. I don't think there's a minute that passes that we're not positively impacting lives.”

Like a lot of Right at Home franchises, Brad’s is more than just a home care service provider. It’s a source of good in the communities it serves, and a powerful support network for the clients, families, and caregivers that it connects.

And sometimes that connection can happen in unexpected ways.

“There are multiple examples,” states Brad, “whether it be a caregiver that we send a pizza to on a really long shift, or someone that we pick up in the snow, or someone who we help with a new set of tires for their car.”

In one recent case, adds Brad, his franchise even placed a client in a hotel while helping them resolve a housing issue.

“It almost felt like we were the only ones advocating for that client,” says Brad.

A Proven Model

This really drives home just how much our franchisees do to make a difference in the lives we touch. The amazing organizational culture that Brad describes doesn’t end at the corporate office. It extends through our franchisees and caregivers, who show the very same level of support, commitment, and compassion to clients and their families.

So what advice does Brad have for those who might be considering making their own leap into franchise ownership?

Right at Home offers an incredible level of support, structure, and guidance, but it begins with one critical question: Are you willing to invest in yourself?

As Brad says, “If you invest in yourself, but you align yourself with a quality partner, there's no better equation.”