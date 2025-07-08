FCXC CEO Summit Recap

(Editor’s Note: This article is a recap of the CEO Summit from the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference. This summit featured top franchise CEOs from across multiple industries sharing their thoughts on how to leverage innovation and technology to enhance customer loyalty for sustained growth and success.)

In an era where brand loyalty is more elusive—and more valuable—than ever before, two dozen top franchise CEOs gathered at the recent 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) for the highly anticipated "CEO Summit: The Future of Loyalty – Innovating for Sustained Business Excellence." This exclusive, two-hour session brought together visionaries from across several different franchise sectors to share how innovation, technology, and a redefined approach to franchisee and customer engagement are fueling the next wave of sustainable growth.

The summit kicked off with a powerful message: Loyalty isn't a program; it's a strategic advantage. As Therese Thilgen, co-founder and CEO of Franchise Update Media and the session's moderator, noted, "The pace of change, especially in technology, is relentless. We're here to understand how leaders are turning that into an advantage."

Featuring five CEOs from across healthcare, education, food & beverage, environmental services, and janitorial industries, panel members dove headfirst into how and why they embrace change at their brands and what's coming next.

Tipping point for change

For Justin Waltz, CEO at The Junkluggers, it was about standing out in a crowded space. "Differentiation and franchisee profitability were our North Stars," Waltz said. "We needed to win market share and fast."

Richard Huffman, CEO of Celebree Schools, saw a different urgency. "Parents want to know if our school is the right fit for their child. We realized we weren't fully utilizing our existing technology to answer that question," Huffman shared. "Engaged franchisees translate directly to better parent and student experiences and profitability."

Jennifer Dodd, CEO of Main Squeeze Juice, pointed to operational hurdles. "Juice has a seven-day shelf life. Wraps? Two days. We had to build a system that could manage freshness, reduce waste, and ensure consistency. So, we built our own tech stack," she explained.

For Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions, the trigger was Covid. "People became hyperaware of cleanliness, and we saw an opportunity to reframe our brand not just as cleaners, but as health protectors," he said. "But we didn't have a central CRM. That had to change."

Todd Houghton, president of Homewatch CareGivers, said the brand had introduced "an AI-powered avatar that monitors patients through their TVs and was developed in partnership with Apple."

The CEOs emphasized that innovation wasn't just about flashy tech; it was about solving real problems.

Waltz described a game-changing pivot: "We noticed an underserved market in commercial services. It wasn't on our radar before, but now it's growing like wildfire. AI is now like a co-worker: It works while you sleep. HubSpot turned our team of four into a team of 20."

Dodd emphasized building with franchisees, not just for them. "Our new learning management system is customized, interactive, and loved by the team. We involved our franchise advisory council every step of the way."

Huffman echoed the importance of the franchisee experience. "We ask our operators, 'How was your journey?' That feedback loop is essential to sustaining loyalty and growth," he said.

Tech, AI, and thoughtful partnerships

Several panelists highlighted AI's growing role, but with caution.

"Don't rely completely on AI," warned Waltz. "It's like AOL in the 1990s. We're in the early days. Let customers know when they're talking to AI and give them an option to talk to a real person."

Dodd added a sharp reminder: "As needs change, you must continue to innovate. That applies to your tech vendors, too. Are they looking behind or ahead?"

Flaig advised avoiding long-term tech entanglements. "Ask your AI vendor: 'How do you measure success?' If your goals align, keep the partnership short and flexible. We're talking 60 to 90 days, not long-term contracts," he said.

Proof in the profits

Across the board, the panelists discussed how they delivered quantifiable results:

The Junkluggers tripled national accounts and significantly reduced proposal turnaround time and customization using AI and PandaDoc.

Homewatch CareGivers increased owner discretionary profits and client life cycles through a "well-being hub" and an AI-powered avatar that monitors patients through their TVs.

Main Squeeze Juice improved quality, reduced turnover, and saw 25% increased efficiency in locations where franchisees were actively engaged with the new tech.

Stratus Building Solutions cut proposal times from 72 hours to same-day, boosting close rates and lifetime customer value.

Celebree Schools saw improved franchisee engagement, which Huffman directly linked to increased profitability and parent satisfaction.

Final thoughts

In closing, panelists reflected on a recurring theme: Loyalty begins with empowering the people behind the brand.

"Tech should accelerate the human connection, not replace it," said Houghton.

Dodd added, "Your franchisees aren't just operators; they're your customers. When they feel heard, involved, and supported, everything else follows."

The CEO Summit gave a nod to thought leaders and resources, including Ford Saeks' recent keynote on AI and the topical timeliness of Peter Diamandis' newsletter. Both resources offer insights on navigating the future of innovation and loyalty.

As this year's CEO Summit made clear, the future of loyalty isn't about points or punch cards; it's about purpose, partnership, progress, and a pinch of technology.

Top takeaways from the CEO Summit: