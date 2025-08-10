The Power of Presence: Conferences Offer Face-to-Face Time

We see many social media posts about items to bring to business conferences. Comfortable shoes, a backup charger, and lip balm usually make the list.

But here’s the most important thing to bring: your colleagues.

So many conference organizers in the franchising space, including the International Franchise Association and Franchise Update Media, have bounced back strongly with wildly successful conferences in the past few years. But one thing I’ve noticed is that while many organizations are back to full conference participation, the number of attendees per franchisor or supplier brand has leveled off or decreased. It’s time to bring a bigger crew and get them engaging in person.

Power of presence

The digital age, the economy for the past few years, and the pandemic lockdowns changed the way we work and connect, but our fundamental need for human interaction has not changed.

Our newly merged marketing agency, Thunderly, had offices in both Dallas and Nashville before 2022. We’re now 100% virtual with full-time staff members in half a dozen states. Instead of commuting to a water cooler, we see each other at franchise conferences, client meetings, film shoots, and field visits. Engaging with my colleagues at industry events, surrounded by other franchise pros instead of just in a conference room, has led to deeper and broader engagement for our team.

There’s something irreplaceable about a handshake, a shared laugh over coffee or a drink, or an impromptu conversation during a break at a franchise conference. These moments build trust and rapport in a way that Zoom calls cannot. The in-person encounters tend to be more memorable and impactful than virtual meetings. When was the last time you told a friend a funny or interesting story that happened on a recent Zoom call?

When you attend a business conference, you’re immersing yourself in a space full of like-minded professionals, thought leaders, and potential collaborators. You’re not just trading contact information; you’re creating real human connections. These personal interactions are the beginning of long-term relationships that can lead to mentorships, partnerships, business deals, and even lifelong friendships.

The next generation

We’re seeing young business leaders who haven’t yet met many of their clients face-to-face. And that needs to change as soon as possible.

Business conferences and in-person networking are more important than ever, especially for the next generation of business leaders. These events are accelerators for growth, platforms for visibility, and kickoffs for lifelong relationships. These are the places for tomorrow’s VPs and CEOs to practice and prioritize face-to-face relationship building. Developing soft skills, like active listening, reading body language, and engaging in authentic conversations, is critical for leadership.

Real-life networking also teaches patience and persistence. Building a network takes time and effort. It requires showing up, following up, and nurturing connections over months or even years. These are important lessons for any leader who wants to build not just a business, but a legacy.

Personal branding

Visibility in franchising is important on LinkedIn and other social channels, but it is even more important at events. When you show up in person, people notice. Whether you’re speaking on a panel, asking a thoughtful question during a session, or simply chatting with others, you’re positioning yourself as an active participant in your area and a subject matter expert.

This kind of presence contributes significantly to your personal branding. It helps people associate your name with your ideas, your professionalism, and your position on trending topics. It also signals that you’re invested in our industry. For next-generation leaders looking to establish themselves, being seen at the right events can open doors that would remain closed behind a screen.

Unexpected opportunities

One of the best aspects of any business conference is the potential for serendipity. You never know who you might sit next to during a session or who you’ll run into at a reception. Some of the most career-changing opportunities come from these spontaneous, unplanned encounters.

Unlike online networking, which requires a clear purpose or introduction, in-person environments allow for organic conversation. This can lead to broader exploration and let you see where the chat takes you.

Whether you’re a seasoned franchising road warrior or an emerging business leader, don’t underestimate the value of showing up in person. The best way to move forward in your career is to take a step into a room full of opportunity and start shaking hands.

But don’t forget the comfortable shoes, backup charger, and lip balm.

Jack Monson is the chief growth officer of franchise development marketing agency Thunderly and has been working with franchise brands in marketing for more than 15 years. He is also the chair of the IFA’s Marketing & Innovation Committee and the host of Social Geek, the No. 1 podcast in franchising.