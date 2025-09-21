Guiding Vision: CEO Builds Bold Blueprint for Bloomin' Blinds

Name: Jeff Wharton

Title: CEO

Company: Bloomin’ Blinds Franchise Corp.

Units: 149

Age: 56

Years in franchising: 5

Years in current position: 1

Bloomin’ Blinds CEO Jeff Wharton has it covered. The 56-year-old isn’t just leading a business; he’s building a franchise brand grounded in strategic growth, innovation, and service. The heart of his leadership style is a commitment to empowering franchisees and delivering exceptional value to customers.

Wharton served as the executive vice president of Budget Blinds for two and a half years before being named CEO in August 2024. He’s a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience across manufacturing, distribution, retail, and franchise operations. More than a decade of that time has been spent in the window coverings industry.

Bloomin’ Blinds has accelerated its national expansion under Wharton’s direction and operates in more than 150 territories with more than 80 locations. He’s involved in franchise development, marketing, and operational innovation. He also champions the integration of new technology, such as BloomScale, an AI-driven tech platform that streamlines operations, enhances scheduling, and boosts franchisee performance.

Wharton says he blends situational and servant leadership, characterized by adaptability, transparency, and a strong emphasis on collaboration. He says that communication, trust, and support are essential to building resilient teams and vibrant workplace cultures.

Ultimately, he says he measures success by the growth and profitability of the franchisees. “When they succeed, we succeed,” he says. Bloomin’ Blinds franchisees are optimistic about expansion, he says, buoyed by rising demand for high-quality and customizable home products.

The future looks bright for Budget Blinds. Wharton expects strategic expansion, continued investment in technology, and refined support systems to further empower franchisees and enhance the customer experience.

“We’re focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to both franchisees and customers alike,” he says.

LEADERSHIP

What is your role as CEO? As CEO of Bloomin’ Blinds Franchise Corp., I drive the company’s strategic vision and inspire our team to achieve sustained growth and operational excellence. I lead key initiatives across franchise development, marketing, operational innovation, and technology integration with a focus on empowering our franchisees to excel and deliver exceptional value to their customers.

How has Covid-19 affected the way you have led your brand? While the pandemic presented significant challenges, it also accelerated our adaptability and resilience. Now that we’re well past the peak of Covid-19, those lessons have become embedded in our approach, but the pandemic itself no longer directly shapes our day-to-day leadership. Instead, we focus on sustaining the agility and innovation we developed during that period to continue driving growth and success.

Describe your leadership style. My leadership style is a dynamic blend of situational and servant leadership. I believe in adapting my approach to fit the needs of my team and franchisees, whether that means providing clear direction, offering hands-on support, or empowering others to take ownership. At the core, I prioritize transparent and open communication, fostering a culture where feedback is welcomed and collaboration is central to decision-making. This approach drives engagement and cultivates trust and shared success.

What has inspired your leadership style? I’m deeply inspired by a blend of my values, faith, and the roles I cherish as a son, husband, and father. These influences profoundly shape my leadership approach, guiding me to lead with integrity, humility, and a genuine spirit of service. My faith serves as a steady compass, shaping how I engage with others and make thoughtful decisions. Likewise, family is foundational to my perspective. I believe the core principles that strengthen families, including communication, trust, and support, are equally essential for building resilient teams and positive workplace cultures.

What is your biggest leadership challenge? One of the most rewarding challenges I embrace is balancing our corporate goals with the unique needs and ambitions of each franchisee while keeping our long-term vision in clear focus. Every owner brings valuable insights shaped by their local market and growth goals, and my role is to listen attentively, build strong trust, and translate our shared vision into practical, tailored strategies. This balancing act encourages innovation and collaboration, allowing the brand to grow cohesively while celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit that makes each franchise special. It’s a challenge I welcome because seeing our franchisees succeed makes every effort truly worthwhile.

How do you transmit your culture from your office to frontline employees? Our culture is built on fostering authentic, transparent relationships with both franchise owners and their teams. I make it a priority to weave our core values into every aspect of the business, from customer service to internal communications. We emphasize to our frontline employees that they are the face of the brand, and their daily interactions play a vital role in shaping the customer experience and driving our success. By continuously reinforcing this message and encouraging open feedback and recognition, we ensure our culture is felt and embraced throughout the entire organization.

How can a CEO help their CMO develop and grow? I believe in empowering my CMO by providing clear strategic direction while granting the autonomy needed to lead initiatives confidently. Regular collaboration and open feedback are key to maintaining alignment and driving progress. I actively support their growth by encouraging creative thinking, pushing the boundaries of our marketing efforts, and ensuring they have the necessary resources and backing to succeed.

Where is the best place to prepare for leadership: an MBA school or OTJ? Both have valuable roles to play. An MBA provides essential theoretical frameworks and a comprehensive understanding of business strategy, offering a solid foundation. However, true leadership is forged through real-world experience, navigating challenges as they arise and learning firsthand from successes and setbacks. The day-to-day complexities of leadership on the job cultivate practical skills and resilience that no classroom can fully replicate.

Are tough decisions best taken by one person? How do you make tough decisions? While final approval often rests with the CEO, I believe tough decisions are best approached collaboratively. I gather input from my team, carefully analyze the data, and weigh all available options. Ultimately, I rely on my experience and judgment, but I make it a priority to involve those closest to the issue in the decision-making process to ensure well-rounded and informed outcomes.

Do you want to be liked or respected? I would choose to be respected. While being liked is certainly appreciated, it’s impossible to control others’ feelings. Respect, on the other hand, is essential for effective leadership. Leaders often face tough decisions, and earning respect helps ensure those decisions are understood and supported even when they aren’t always popular.

Advice to CEO wannabes: First and foremost, don’t pursue the CEO role for the title, money, or power. Instead, focus on continuous learning and personal growth. Be patient and prepared to face challenges head-on. Leadership isn’t just about making decisions; it’s about inspiring and empowering others to perform at their best. Stay authentic, lead with integrity, and always remember that your team’s success is ultimately your success.

MANAGEMENT

Describe your management style: I’m a hands-on manager who values transparency, open communication, and accountability. I believe in empowering my team, providing clear direction, and supporting them with the tools they need to succeed. I also prioritize continuous development and feedback.

What does your management team look like? My management team is diverse and skilled across various operational areas. Each leader plays a vital role in executing our strategic initiatives, including franchise development, marketing, operations, and technology. My team is a collaborative group focused on achieving our long-term goals.

How does your management team help you lead? My management team helps me by providing diverse perspectives and expertise. They challenge me to think critically, share insights, and work together toward shared goals. Their input allows me to make more informed decisions and ensures that the company remains aligned across functions.

Favorite management gurus: Do you read management books? I’m an avid reader, but my favorite management gurus are old school. Some of my favorites are How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, The One Minute Manager by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey, and The Art of War by Sun Tzu. These books hold true today as they offer timeless wisdom on leadership, relationship building, and strategic thinking, which are as relevant now as when the books were first written.

What makes you say, “Yes, now that’s why I do what I do!”? It’s when I see our franchisees thriving thanks to the systems, support, and resources we’ve built. Watching their success and knowing that our efforts have played a meaningful role in their growth is the most rewarding part of being a CEO.

OPERATIONS

What trends are you seeing with consumer spending habits in your stores? Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized, high-quality home solutions that combine craftsmanship with innovation. There’s a noticeable shift toward prioritizing value over price as shoppers appreciate products that offer durability and thoughtful design. Additionally, we’re seeing growing demand for home automation and energy-efficient products, reflecting a broader focus on convenience and sustainability.

How is the economy driving consumer behavior in your system? With inflation-related costs and persistently high interest rates, many homeowners are opting to stay in their current homes rather than move. This has led to increased interest in upgrading and improving existing spaces. Consumers are focusing on long-term investments that enhance both the functionality and value of their homes, prioritizing products that deliver energy savings, durability, and aesthetic appeal. This trend aligns perfectly with our offerings of high-quality, custom window coverings designed to improve both the look and performance of a home.

What are you expecting from your market in the next 12 months? I expect steady growth, especially in markets where our franchisees have built strong, trusted local relationships. We’ll likely see a greater emphasis on digital marketing as consumers increasingly seek brands that offer a robust online presence alongside convenient and personalized shopping experiences. Adapting to these trends will be key to sustaining momentum and deepening customer engagement.

Are your franchisees bullish or bearish about growth and adding additional units? Our franchisees are decidedly bullish. There’s strong enthusiasm around expansion, especially as we enhance our technology platform and broaden our product offerings. This momentum is fueling confidence and driving interest in adding new units across the system.

Are commodity/supply costs any cause for concern in your system? At this time, not significantly. While tariffs have had a minor impact, it hasn’t risen to the level of a serious concern. We continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure supply stability and cost-effectiveness for our franchisees.

In what ways are political/global issues impacting the market and your brand? Political and global events inevitably influence supply chains, labor availability, and overall consumer confidence. However, at the moment, we’re seeing a greater impact on prospective franchise investors than on end consumers. Economic uncertainty and policy shifts are prompting investors to be cautious and deliberate in their decision-making even as consumer demand remains steady.

TECHNOLOGY

How much influence does your IT department have on your brand? Our IT department plays a critical role in driving innovation and operational efficiency across the brand. Today’s AI-enhanced systems allow us to seamlessly integrate everything from CRM and appointment scheduling to performance tracking and analytics. This level of integration not only streamlines operations, but also enhances the customer experience and empowers franchisees with real-time insights to make smart business decisions.

How have your company’s tech tools changed over the past five years? In the past five years, we’ve transitioned from largely manual processes to fully integrated technology platforms that support every aspect of the business, from lead generation and franchisee operations to customer experience and performance analytics. This digital transformation has been instrumental in driving efficiency, scalability, and smart decision-making across the system.

How does technology influence your decisions? Technology is at the core of our decision-making process. Whether it’s leveraging AI for franchise development or implementing new CRM tools, our technology choices help streamline operations, reduce friction, and ultimately drive better outcomes.

Are you using AI? How? Yes. We’re actively using AI across our business through our proprietary platform, BloomScale. Developed in partnership with Revscale AI, BloomScale integrates AI to streamline operations, automate lead qualification and quoting, enhance appointment scheduling, and provide real-time performance tracking. Features like AI-powered call centers, digital visualizer tools, and live KPI dashboards help improve accuracy, boost margins, and elevate the customer experience. By building this system in-house, we’ve created a solution that not only aligns with our brand, but also continuously adapts to support franchisee success and long-term growth.

How do you measure your ROI on technology investments? We measure ROI by tracking key performance indicators, such as increased franchisee sales, reduced operational costs, improved lead conversion rates, and enhanced customer satisfaction. Every technology investment is evaluated against these metrics to ensure it delivers measurable value and supports both franchisee success and system-wide growth.

How did/do you create a culture where use of technology advancements is welcome and used? We’ve built a culture of innovation by involving our team early in the technology adoption process and clearly communicating the value these tools bring to their day-to-day work. By showing how technology can simplify tasks, improve performance, and enhance the customer experience, we create buy-in from the start. Ongoing training and support ensure a smooth transition and long-term engagement across the organization.

PERSONAL

What time do you like to be at your desk? Desk? I’m typically up before 6 a.m., and my day usually starts soon after. I like to get a jump on emails, review key updates, and map out priorities while it’s still quiet. Even if I’m not always physically at a desk, I’m focused and ready to tackle the day early on.

Exercise in the morning? Wine with lunch? I’m an outdoor person, so I make it a priority to get some exercise in the morning. Whether it’s a walk with the dogs, a light run, or a bike ride. As for wine, that’s strictly reserved for evening relaxation. Though every now and then, I might enjoy a beer at a business lunch.

Do you socialize with your team after work/outside the office? I believe in building strong relationships with my team and enjoy socializing in informal settings to foster camaraderie, whether that’s at team events or casual dinners.

Last two books read: Atomic Habits by James Clear and Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcom Gladwell.

What technology do you take on the road? I rely on my laptop, smartphone, and various apps to stay connected and productive while traveling.

How do you relax/balance life and work? I make time for family, prayer, and outdoor activities to recharge. I also enjoy reading and traveling, which helps me keep my perspective.

Favorite vacation destination(s): I enjoy traveling to quiet destinations, like the Texas Hill Country or Lake Texoma, where I can unwind and spend quality time with my family.

Favorite occasions to send employees notes: When I catch them doing things right, especially when they think no one is watching.

Favorite company product/service: I’m a huge fan of businesses that thrive on delivering a personal experience, especially local, family-owned restaurants. There’s something special about that genuine connection that sets them apart.

BOTTOM LINE

What are your long-term goals for the company? Our long-term vision is to expand our franchise network strategically, further develop our proprietary technology platform, and firmly establish ourselves as the leader in the window covering industry.

How has the economy changed your goals for your company? Economic uncertainty has sharpened our focus on efficiency and adaptability. We’re actively seeking opportunities to streamline operations and deliver value to our franchisees, ensuring resilience and sustained growth in a changing market.

Where can capital be found these days? Capital can be sourced from a variety of channels, including traditional financing, strategic partnerships, and private equity or investors who have confidence in the growth potential of home services and franchising.

How do you measure success? We measure success by the growth and profitability of our franchisees. Their achievements are the true reflection of our own.

What has been your greatest success? I’m incredibly proud of our team and franchise owners for their ongoing growth and steadfast commitment to supporting one another. One of my greatest successes has been cultivating a culture of collaboration, transparency, and shared growth across our franchise system. It’s truly rewarding to see how we’ve come together to create an environment where everyone can thrive.

Any regrets? I don’t have many regrets. Mistakes? Yes. But no regrets.

What can we expect from your company in the next 12 to 18 months? Over the next 12 to 18 months, you can expect continued expansion focused on strategic markets alongside significant investments in technology aimed at enhancing both franchise operations and the customer experience. We’ll also be refining our training and support programs to further empower our franchisees for sustained success.