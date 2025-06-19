Q&A with CMIT Solutions Franchisee Cheryl Nelan

Name: Cheryl Nelan

Title: President and CEO

Brands: CMIT Solutions

Units: 6

Years in franchising: 14

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

From my career experience, I knew I wanted to work with small businesses. I love working with business owners and listening to their stories. I knew I did not want to be in the consumer space. I also wanted to be a partner for my clients, and not just a vendor. I looked at franchises where I would be a strategic partner for small businesses and could potentially make a difference for them in their businesses.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I first did a lot of soul-searching and worked with a coach to figure out what I wanted in my business. I wanted to stop traveling so much for business and stay focused on my local community. I also wanted to work with small business owners and be a strategic partner with them. I was looking to sell a brand and service that I was leading and not doing the work.

The coach I worked with suggested the IT industry, which sounded like a perfect fit because it was very strategic and core to most businesses’ success. While I had not previously worked in the IT sector, I had always pushed technology within the business. I was used to the business end of technology and working with IT departments. I could hire smart IT professionals and be the glue between them and my business-focused clients.

I chose CMIT because it most closely matched my values. I loved the comradery and support from the franchisees and the passion everyone showed for shared success. They had the tools I needed to be successful. I didn’t need to recreate the wheel, but I could make it better by bringing my own strengths to the table.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

A service brand isn’t as cut and dried as product-oriented franchises. With some franchises, you put your money in, follow the processes, and you can pretty much predict your success. In a service industry, it is different. Customers choose to work with us because of our relationships and the trust we build with them. They want to get to know our local teams and they expect a close relationship with the owner. Growing your business takes more than marketing dollars and following the system. You won’t be successful if you don’t put a piece of yourself into the business.

Clients need to know you care about them and their IT because IT is central to their business. Long-term partnerships are really the only way to make money in this business. The first year is all about getting a new client on board, making sure we have everything documented, learning from them and building out their long-term IT strategy. If you do it right, then you retain the client for years to come and the partnership works well for both sides.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

Building long-term relationships, having recurring revenue streams, and feeling like you are making a difference in people's lives.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Value every team member and learn from them every day. It is important to understand there are differences between individuals and that includes regional differences. Learn to embrace those differences and blend them into a power team. If you do that, the economies of scale will help you build a better business, one that’s more efficient but also more knowledgeable and better able to serve your clients.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

At the end of the day, it is still word of mouth and referrals that drive our success. We do get leads from our marketing programs (SEO and local networks/events being the best drivers), but that just gets us to the table. We close the business because we have experience, can talk about clients similar to the new prospect, and can invite them to talk with our raving fans. We grow because we retain our clients for years and they grow with us. That growth is based on relationships and trust.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Make sure you understand the business and have passion for what you are doing. Without passion, it will be a challenge.