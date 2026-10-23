Dashboard Delusion: Benchmarks Don't Fix Anything; People Do

Franchise benchmarking refers to how we use KPIs and financial data to compare results against what is possible: your own past performance, your goals, franchise system averages, and industry standards. The practical tool for doing this is a dashboard, a curated set of metrics your team reviews regularly to track performance and drive decisions.

Done well, dashboards and benchmarks can transform an organization. They challenge long-held assumptions, create accountability, and confirm that improvement is real. So why do so many invest resources and time in dashboards and benchmarking and still struggle to improve?

The answer is rarely the benchmarks themselves. It is everything surrounding them.

Consistent Action

A dashboard is a tool, not a strategy. Creating one is an accomplishment. Acting on it consistently takes work.

Many operators put real effort into designing a set of benchmarks and sharing them with the team. Then they wait for performance to improve. It does not work that way. Benchmarks tell you what “good” looks like. They do not tell your managers how to improve, give them the skills to respond, or create accountability for follow-through.

A dashboard without a management system behind it is just a scoreboard in an empty gym.

The Right Targets

Not all benchmarks are equally useful. The wrong targets will send you in the wrong direction.

Industry averages are a starting point but may reflect business models different from yours. Franchise systems’ benchmarks are more relevant, especially when filtered by geography, company age, sales volume, and profitability quartiles.

Once you have relevant data, focus on the metrics tied to your strategic goals. If your team cannot connect a benchmark to a decision or a behavior, it probably doesn’t belong on your dashboard.

Good Data/Bad Data

Benchmarking bad data produces bad conclusions.

Without a consistently applied chart of accounts, franchise systems struggle to produce accurate benchmarks. Mapping tools can consolidate dissimilar P&Ls, but if expenses are coded inconsistently across locations or over time, the trends you see may not reflect reality. What review process do you have in place to ensure costs are landing in the right buckets?

If your POS system or job costing system does not align with your P&L, your team may be making decisions based on flawed assumptions while the real problem compounds. This is not a glamorous problem to solve, but it is a foundational one. To benchmark effectively, you need confidence that the numbers on your dashboard reflect reality. Fixing data integrity issues is not a distraction from benchmarking. It is the first step.

Team Accountability

Franchise business consultants (FBCs) play an important role, but they are not ultimately accountable for unit-level performance.

District managers, general managers, and owners have the authority and context to act on what the numbers reveal. Multi-unit operators who hand off benchmarking to FBCs are delegating accountability to people who do not control the outcome.

Own the process. Use your FBCs as a resource within your benchmarking protocol, not as a substitute for it.

Simplify

A flood is as damaging as a drought.

A dashboard with 20 metrics does not give your team clarity. It gives them somewhere to hide. When everything is measured, nothing is prioritized.

The most effective dashboards track a disciplined set of metrics that predict performance and are reviewed consistently across the organization. If your team cannot recite their top three numbers this quarter without looking them up, your dashboard has too many metrics.

What to Watch

Financial statement benchmarks are lagging indicators. They reflect decisions already made. Last month’s food cost percentage, labor as a percentage of sales, and gross profit margin tell you what happened, but they cannot be managed in real time.

Leading benchmarks are different. They measure the activities that drive financial performance before results appear in the P&L. Examples include average ticket, table turns per shift, schedule adherence, upselling conversion rates, and the number of coaching conversations a DM conducts each week.

When food costs run high, lagging benchmarks reveal the problem. Leading benchmarks like waste tracking, prep accuracy, and portion compliance help identify the cause.

A strong benchmarking system uses both. Lagging benchmarks tell you where to look. Leading benchmarks tell you what to do.

The Takeaway

Benchmarks are powerful tools for multi-unit operators, but they are only as effective as the management system surrounding them.

The best operators are not the ones with the most sophisticated dashboards. They are the ones with the discipline to review the right numbers, ask the right questions, and follow through consistently.

Benchmarks do not fix anything. People do.

Barbara Nuss is president and founder of Profit Soup, a financial education organization that provides services to franchisors and franchisees to help them trust their numbers, focus on priorities, make better decisions, and earn more profit. Follow Barb on LinkedIn or email [email protected].