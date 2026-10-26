How do you ensure your restaurants remain engaged and beneficial to the local communities they serve?

Although franchises are nationally recognized brands with hundreds or even thousands of locations across the country, they are also locally owned businesses that play a vital role in their communities. Earlier this year, the International Franchise Association (IFA) released the “Value of Franchising,” a report conducted by Oxford Economics. According to the report, 85 percent of franchisees live and work in the communities they serve, and 83 percent of U.S. franchisees contribute to local charities.

Franchise Update spoke with several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about how they connect with local customers and become an integral part of their communities. They emphasized the importance of being present in their restaurants, engaging directly with customers, and building lasting relationships. Hiring locally is another key way restaurant operators strengthen community ties and foster a sense of connection and belonging.

Several franchisees highlighted their efforts to support local schools and community organizations through food discounts and donations, as well as participation in local fundraising initiatives. Local restaurant ownership is often more than serving meals; it’s about giving back, building relationships, and making a meaningful difference in the communities they serve.

In this week’s Franchisee Bytes, we asked several multi-unit restaurant operators about their experiences with mentorship. With years of industry experience under their belts, many have benefited from the guidance of mentors, while others have taken on the role of mentor to help the next generation of franchisees succeed. Read their responses below to learn what they’ve gained from both sides of the mentoring relationship.

Sam Cleavanger (franchisee and area developer)

Company: Cleavanger Enterprise LLC

Brands: 3 Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Years in Franchising: 4

In the frozen dessert business, community isn't an afterthought; it's the foundation. It starts with franchisee selection. Finding people who are genuinely passionate about connecting with and giving back to their community, particularly youth-based organizations within a three-mile radius of their locations, is an essential part of identifying the right partners to grow with.

From there, it's about giving franchisees the tools and programs to replicate what works. Provide a blueprint for community impact that travels from market to market. It requires consistent communication, such as regular touchpoints where franchisees can share what's working, align around the calendar, and keep each other energized. That kind of ongoing conversation keeps momentum going and everyone moving in the same direction.

Lisa Tillman

Company: HM Sunshine, LLC

Brands: 4 Huey Magoo’s

Years in Franchising: 10

We stay actively involved in our community, proudly supporting local schools and organizations.My husband, James, and I are regularly in our stores and have become a familiar face to many of our customers.We also make a point of reaching out, building relationships, and creating meaningful connections throughout the community.

Max Mukaddam

Company: Canary Enterprises, LLC

Brands: 5 Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Years in Franchising: 12

A lot of our customers are regulars. They come in on Sundays with their families, stop by after church, or bring their kids in for pancakes. After a while, you know their faces and what they like to order. We hire people from the area, too, so our employees are often part of the same community. That's a big part of what makes running a neighborhood restaurant rewarding.

Chris Benner

Company: Trident Burgers

Brands: 39 Captain D’s, 8 Slim Chickens, 6 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Years in Franchising: 19

Community involvement is an important part of how we approach restaurant ownership. Our restaurants aren't just businesses; they're part of the neighborhoods they serve, and we want to be good partners to those communities.

One cause that's particularly meaningful to our team is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We're actively involved in fundraising efforts that support veterans, first responders, and their families, including programs addressing veteran homelessness, mental health, and housing needs. We're also involved with our local chambers of commerce, which helps us stay connected to the communities where we operate.

For me, it's about building relationships and making sure our restaurants contribute something positive beyond the food we serve.

Franchisee Bytes

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn?

Absolutely. I’ve been blessed that early in life and business, mentors have poured knowledge into me. Now, one of my greatest joys is to do the same for others. I’ve learned that when you invest in people, encourage them, and hold them to a high standard, amazing things can happen.

-Brian Bailey, CEO, Team Bailey, 160 Domino's

My brothers have been some of my most influential mentors in life and business. I have also been greatly inspired by John Schnatter, the founder of Papa Johns. The most inspiring lessons I have learned from my mentors are to remain humble, stay hungry to succeed, and always keep learning.

-Nadeem Bajwa, Co-founder and CEO, Bajco Group, 270+ Papa Johns

Yes! Mentorship taught me that growth happens fastest when you’re open to feedback and willing to step outside your comfort zone. The best mentors challenge you to think differently while giving you the confidence to keep pushing forward.

-Misha Punwani, Multi-Unit Franchise Owner, Playa Bowls, 16 Playa Bowls

I’ve been fortunate to have several IHOP franchisees mentor me over the years. The common trait among all of them was an unwavering commitment to the brand and its success. My father was also my greatest mentor. He constantly reinforced the importance of hard work, honesty, perseverance, and staying committed.

-Alex Anthraper, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Anthraper Restaurants, 22 IHOP, 1 Applebee's

Don Ghareeb of Tacala, who taught me a great deal about franchising. There have been others in my career whom I’ve gravitated to. I’ve picked their brains for good advice and counsel.

-Joey Pierson, CEO & CFO, Tacala Companies, 381 Taco Bell, 38 7 Brew

When I first started in the QSR space with McDonald’s, I learned a lot from the local owner on how to run multiple locations. That’s stuck with me throughout my career. I’ve also had the privilege to mentor many young men and women over the years and learned that everyone responds differently to pressure and accountability.

-Tom Lovelace, Owner/President, Tom Lovelace Group, 96 Papa Murphy’s

Yes, I have. It is important to have mentors throughout life. I am a very good listener, so I have kept a mental library of all the life stories and advice I have been given. I will always refer to the advice and guidance I have received.

-Shak Patel, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Breaking Bread LLC, 6 Potbelly, 1 The Halal Guys

Throughout my youth and through college, I was fortunate to be coached by many strong men of great character. These mentors taught me the importance of standards and showed me that adversity does not build character; it reveals it. It’s easy to be at your best when everything is going right, but it’s how you handle adversity when things go wrong that determines your success.

-David Weeks, CEO, The Bean Team, 9 Barberitos, 8 Dunkin’, 4 Newk’s Eatery, 1 Dunkin/Newk’s co-brand