 Aurify Kingstar To Develop 40 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Units
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Aurify Kingstar To Develop 40 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 2,331 Reads | Add Franchising.com

Aurify Kingstar To Develop 40 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Units

Franchisee Aurify Kingstar agreed to a 40-unit franchise development deal to expand Tropical Smoothie Cafe across New York and Connecticut. 

Andy Stern, John Rigos, and Jeremy Tannenbaum spearhead Aurify Kingstar's development efforts, bringing more than 25 years of experience building and operating restaurant concepts. Throughout their careers, the team has developed their own concepts and built a diverse franchise portfolio, gaining extensive expertise in restaurant operations, brand development, and multi-unit growth. 

"We've followed Tropical Smoothie Cafe's growth and success for some time, and the strength of the brand and the experience it creates for guests stood out to us," Tannenbaum said. "As operators, we're passionate about restaurant concepts that bring people together and become part of the communities they serve. We see a tremendous opportunity to build Tropical Smoothie Cafe's presence throughout the Northeast, create great experiences for our guests, and establish meaningful connections in each community we enter." 

The deal will expand Tropical Smoothie Cafe's presence across Albany, Westchester County, the Bronx, and Western Connecticut. Aurify Kingstar plans to open the first location in early 2027. 

"New York and Connecticut represent tremendous growth opportunities for Tropical Smoothie Cafe and reflect the potential ahead as we enter our next phase of growth," said Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. "Aurify Kingstar brings the restaurant experience, infrastructure, and proven multi-unit development capabilities we look for in growth partners. Together, we can meaningfully expand our presence in the Northeast while continuing to deliver the guest experience and community connection that define our brand."

Published: October 28th, 2026

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