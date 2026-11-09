Employees Before Customers: Build a Culture Where People Actually Care

Here’s a number I keep coming back to: Companies with satisfied employees achieve a 20% higher customer satisfaction rate than their peers. Not 2%. Not a rounding error. Twenty percent, according to a 2026 job satisfaction analysis that compiled data across thousands of organizations. And yet, when I walk into most companies, what do I see? Millions of dollars going into CX platforms, chatbots, AI tools, and customer feedback software while the people delivering that experience are running on empty.

You cannot buy your way to a great customer experience. You have to build it from the inside out, starting with your people. Experience it for-ward. What employees experience, customers will. The best marketing is happy, engaged employees. Your customers will never be any happier than your employees.

Tough Numbers

In June 2025, Forrester released its global Total Experience Score index, and the findings were stark. According to the report, 25% of U.S. brands saw their CX rankings decline for the second consecutive year with only 7% improving. CX hit an all-time low in North America.

Forrester’s culprit? Weaker employee experience. Not the wrong technology. Not pricing. Not market conditions. The number one driver of de-clining customer experience was a deteriorating employee experience.

Companies spent years and enormous budgets investing in customer-facing tools and strategies. And the thing that actually tanked their results? How their employees felt showing up to work every day.

This is a pattern I see in virtually every organization that comes to us for help.

Wrong Track

When customers are unhappy, the obvious move is to focus on them with new loyalty programs, better response times, and upgraded software. It feels proactive. It feels like leadership.

But here’s what those investments seldom fix: the employee who is disengaged, undertrained, underappreciated, or working inside a culture that doesn’t model the behaviors they’re being asked to deliver to customers.

Gallup’s research makes the mechanism clear: 70% of team engagement is attributable to the direct manager. Manager engagement fell from 30% to 27% in 2024. When managers disengage, their teams follow, and customers feel it.

A customer doesn’t know or care what your CX strategy says on paper. They only experience what your employees bring to the moment. For most companies, employees are bringing exhaustion, indifference, and quiet resignation.

A good customer experience starts with a good employee experience. The CX will never be better than the EX.

The 20% Advantage

A 20% lift in customer satisfaction is not a marginal improvement. Consider what customer satisfaction drives:

Customer retention, which is always cheaper than acquisition

Word-of-mouth referrals, the highest-converting marketing channel that exists

Reduced service recovery costs because fewer things go wrong in the first place

Premium pricing power because customers pay more when they feel genuinely valued

Zendesk Benchmark data confirms that three in four consumers will spend more with businesses that provide a strong customer experience.

Meanwhile, more than 50% will switch to a competitor after one bad experience. The math on employee investment is not complicated, but most organizations still treat it as a cost rather than a multiplier.

The brands that consistently show up at the top of Forrester’s elite CX rankings (Zappos, Chewy, and USAA) are not there because of technolo-gy. They’re there because they have built cultures where employees are genuinely invested in the work. The mission isn’t just a poster on a wall, but something every person in the building can feel and act on.

Start Here

If you’re reading this and recognizing your organization in it, here is where I’d begin:

Audit the employee experience before your next CX investment . Before you buy another platform or launch another customer initiative, walk a day in the life of your frontline employees. Where are the friction points? Where does the process make them feel powerless? Where do they get zero visibility into the impact of their work? The answers will tell you more about your CX gaps than any customer survey.

. Before you buy another platform or launch another customer initiative, walk a day in the life of your frontline employees. Where are the friction points? Where does the process make them feel powerless? Where do they get zero visibility into the impact of their work? The answers will tell you more about your CX gaps than any customer survey. Invest in your managers, not just your leaders . Executives set the vision. Managers make it real or make it irrelevant. If your frontline managers don’t have the tools, language, and expectation to have meaningful conversations with their teams about purpose, growth, and performance, then your culture will always stall between the boardroom and the customer.

. Executives set the vision. Managers make it real or make it irrelevant. If your frontline managers don’t have the tools, language, and expectation to have meaningful conversations with their teams about purpose, growth, and performance, then your culture will always stall between the boardroom and the customer. Make the connection explicit. Most employees have never been shown the direct line between how they show up and what a customer feels. When team members see how their energy, attention, and genuine care keep customers coming back, everything changes. People want to matter. Give them the evidence that they do.

The Bottom Line

The 20% advantage isn’t a mystery. It’s a choice. Companies that invest in their employee experience don’t just build happier workplaces; they build the only sustainable competitive advantage that cannot be copied: a culture where people actually care.

Technology can be purchased. Processes can be replicated. But a workforce that is genuinely engaged, deeply purposeful, and proud of the ex-perience they deliver? That takes years to build and is nearly impossible to replicate.

The question isn’t whether you can afford to invest in your employee experience. The question is whether you can afford not to.

John DiJulius III, author of The Customer Service Revolution, is president of The DiJulius Group, a customer service consulting firm that works with companies such as Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Ritz-Carlton, Nestle, PwC, Lexus, and many more. Contact him at 216-839-1430 or [email protected].