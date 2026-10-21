IFA Announces New Board Leadership

The International Franchise Association named 16 new franchise leaders elected to serve on its Board of Directors in 2027. The new directors, comprised of franchisor, franchisee, and supplier members, will begin their terms at the 2027 IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Feb. 22–24.

"These franchise executives bring invaluable experience to the IFA Board of Directors, as they see firsthand how franchising helps build thriving brands and supports local business ownership," said Matt Haller, IFA president and CEO. "I am grateful for their commitment to IFA's mission to strengthen the franchise model as the IFA continues to grow and increase our membership value."

"This accomplished group has shown their dedication to strengthening franchising as a whole, and their valuable experience will provide unique perspectives to the IFA Board of Directors after years of pivotal growth for the association," said Sam Ballas, chair of the IFA Board of Directors and CEO and co-founder of East Coast Wings + Grill and Sammy's Sliders. "With expertise across industries and roles, their leadership will help IFA continue its work to advance the franchise model and expand business ownership opportunities worldwide."

The 2027 IFA Board of Directors includes representation across industries and business lines, reflecting the franchise business model's diversity and the breadth of IFA's membership. According to IFA data, there are more than 832,000 franchise businesses in the U.S., employing nearly 9 million people and generating more than $900 billion in economic output, representing more than 300 different industries in nearly every community across the country.

The incoming 2027 IFA Board Members are:

Franchisee Board Members:

Nadeem Bajwa, co-founder and CEO, Bajco Group

Ben Johnson, chief administrative officer and general counsel, KBP Brands

Lauren Johnson, president, Quadcoast

Steve Wazny, principal, Wazny Management Group

Franchisor Board Members:

Kerry Bundy, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, Great Clips

Kim Gubera, president and CEO, Pirtek USA

Richie Huffman, CEO, Celebree School

Heather McLeod, CMO, BNI

David Mesa, president, Ballard Brands

Heather Nykolaychuk, president, Budget Blinds

Carrie Walsh, CEO, Hand and Stone

Craig Wright, CEO, Aqua-Tots Swim School

Stuart Youngs, group vice president, legal, franchise services, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Supplier Board Members:

Brad Fishman, CEO, Fishman Public Relations

Patrick Galleher, chairman and managing Partner, Boxwood Partners

Ron Gardner, partner, Dady & Gardner, P.A.

The new directors will serve an initial three-year term beginning in February 2027.

In addition to the new directors, IFA announces the succession of its 2027 officers who will help lead this esteemed group of franchise business owners and executives.

The 2027 IFA officers are:

Chair Gary Robins, president, The G & C Robins Company (franchisee of Supercuts and Waxing the City)

Vice Chair Dave Mortensen, co-founder, Anytime Fitness; board member, Purpose Brands

Second Vice Chair Emma Dickison, CEO and president and board member, Home Helpers Home Care

Immediate Past Chair Sam Ballas, CEO and co-founder, East Coast Wings + Grill and Sammy's Sliders

The 2027 IFA Board of Directors will also include representatives from each of the IFA's three forums (Franchisee Forum, Franchisor Forum, and Supplier Forum Advisory Board), as well as the current leaders of the Diversity Institute Board and the Women's Franchise Committee. The following representatives will serve on the Board while serving in their respective roles:

Franchisee Forum

Chair Stephen Shields, franchise owner, Express Employment Professionals

Vice Chair Lisa Lombardo, president, Ark Holdings

Franchisor Forum

Chair Tom Wood, CEO, Floor Coverings International

Vice Chair Larisa Walega, Chief Growth Officer, Ziebart

Supplier Forum Advisory Board

Chair Daniel Mormino, president of sales and chief business officer, InfinitiHR

Vice Chair Alex Porter, CEO, Location3

IFA Foundation's Diversity Institute Board

Chair John Lancaster, senior vice president of franchise development, Choice Hotels

IFA Women's Franchise Committee

Chair Ali Kraus, CMO, Benetrends Financial

The new directors' full bios are available here.