Today, more women are embracing entrepreneurship while balancing their professional and personal responsibilities. In optometry, where women represent 54 percent of practicing optometrists according to the American Optometric Association, there's an increased opportunity for female doctors to expand their careers beyond patient care and into practice ownership.

I am a full-time optometrist and owner of six Pearle Vision practices, along with being a wife and mother. I've learned that success in business is about building the right support systems, surrounding yourself with people you trust, and creating a business that allows you to grow without sacrificing what matters most personally.

Franchising creates a pathway to entrepreneurship

For women considering business ownership, one of the biggest challenges can be knowing where to start. Building a business from the ground up requires navigating everything from operations and marketing to staffing and financial management, often without a roadmap.

Franchising offers an alternative. With an established business model, brand recognition, training, and ongoing support, entrepreneurs can focus on scaling their businesses rather than developing every system themselves.

For optometrists, franchising is also an opportunity to combine clinical expertise with entrepreneurship. While going to school prepares us to care for patients, it doesn't necessarily prepare us for the obligations of running a business. I was passionate about patient care, but I also wanted to build something of my own. Pearle Vision gave me a path to pursue entrepreneurship while maintaining the clinical autonomy that matters to me.

For women who may not have initially envisioned themselves as entrepreneurs, franchising can make ownership feel more attainable.

Building a business without doing it all

One of the most important lessons I've learned is that being a business owner doesn't mean I have to make every decision on my own or oversee every responsibility. As women, we sometimes feel pressure to do it all. What I've learned is that balance comes from creating a team you trust and empowering others to rise to the occasion.

For example, my general manager in Chicago, Julie Andriacchi, has been instrumental in ensuring our eye care centers run smoothly without requiring me to travel constantly between locations. Having leaders like her allows me to focus on the bigger picture while staying involved in patient care and present for my husband and two daughters.

This is especially important for women interested in multi-unit franchising. When you expand beyond one location, you may need to shift what and how you manage.

Women are bringing new perspectives to workplace culture

According to the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry, women account for 71 percent of first-year optometry students in the class of 2028. So, as more women become business owners and lead their own teams, we can expect their influence to impact the workplace culture.

Across my practices, I've focused on creating an environment rooted in empathy, trust, and connection. We pair new hires with experienced team members, encourage employees to take ownership of their responsibilities, and recognize personal and professional milestones.

These culturally driven activities may seem small, but they help create a space where employees feel valued and empowered to grow. I believe women bring valuable perspectives to leadership, particularly in building relationships, developing talent, and encouraging collaboration.

Taking the leap into business ownership

The future of franchising isn't just about opening more locations or generating more sales. It's also about creating businesses that support the lives entrepreneurs want to lead.

My advice to women considering franchising is not to wait until you feel completely ready. Look for mentors now, ask questions, form your support system, and recognize that you don't have to navigate entrepreneurship alone. Women have an incredible opportunity to shape the future of franchising.

Dr. Tejal Patel is a Pearle Vision franchisee with six locations across two states.