The Bar Method Franchise Opportunity

Combine your passion for barre, health, and your community by opening a Bar Method franchise. Become a leader in the fitness movement while conquering your career goals.

Do What You Love – Take your love for barre to the next level and make your passion your career.

– Take your love for barre to the next level and make your passion your career. Operate A Proven Business – Join our family of female entrepreneurs and unlock the freedom, flexibility and power of running your own business.

– Join our family of female entrepreneurs and unlock the freedom, flexibility and power of running your own business. Make A Difference – Change the lives of others in your community, inspiring them to find inner and outer strength and grace.

Join Our Family

Our team of studio owners are an elite group of entrepreneurs with diverse professional backgrounds, including lawyers, nurses, stay-at-home moms, teachers, financial analysts, and beyond. Each entrepreneur has joined our community to pursue their passion, run their own business, and to gain flexibility and work/life balance. All are leaders in their community and take pride in making a positive contribution to the lives of their clients, instructors and staff. Our owners are a tight-knit community of colleagues and close friends that learn from and provide ongoing support to one another.

Operate A Proven Business

Bar Method studio owners have the advantage of running their own business while employing a model with proven success. Franchisees benefit from the halo of this trusted and long-standing brand and its large footprint across the U.S. and Canada. The Bar Method business model offers multiple revenue streams including individual classes, recurring memberships, retail apparel and accessories. Many studio owners go on to open successful second and third locations.

Support From Headquarters

We are committed to providing our owners with ongoing support to ensure success from day one and beyond. We guide them through the build-out process, including site selection, lease negotiation, construction, interior design, marketing and public relations. Owners and instructors receive in-person training to help them develop and hone their teaching skills. After the studio opens, we conduct regular conference calls, distribute frequent teaching notes, and provide additional coaching through on-site visits. All owners are invited to attend the annual Bar Method conference where owners come together with the Headquarters team to share, network, support, and inspire one another. BEST-IN-CLASS TRAINING Training and ongoing teacher development is one of our core differentiators in the boutique fitness space. Our program includes initial training, post training, ongoing evaluations and workshops to continually refine teaching skills. It begins with three days of initial training in Woodbury, MN followed by 3-6 months of post training in your home location with the support of an assigned trainer. Studio owners serve as mentors for their own instructors and are instrumental in creating a close-knit family of dedicated Bar Method instructors nationwide.

Luxurious Studios

The Bar Method studios are warm, inviting and are designed to provide a haven in the community. Studios typically include a welcoming reception area with retail displays, a lounge area for students and staff to mingle before and after class, one or two spacious classrooms that have special flooring to exercises are safe and effective, and lockers and changing rooms that are often stocked with complimentary towels and beauty products. Some studios include showers and a separate playroom for childcare. Studio size ranges from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet and are typically located in high traffic areas in both urban cities and suburban neighborhoods.

Available Territories

Our studio locations range from large metropolitan cities to smaller suburban communities. The Headquarters team works side-by-side with new franchisees to identify the right city, neighborhood and location, setting each studio up for success with high revenue potential and pairing it with the ideal client demographic. We continue to open successful studios in markets where the brand is established and also in new areas that do not currently have a Bar Method studio.

The Financial Investment

The costs associated with opening a Bar Method studio ranges as the requirements vary from location to location. The initial investment includes the franchise fee, training expenses, equipment and inventory, construction fees, marketing costs and more. The total initial investment of a new franchisee is typically within $218,964 and $427,405 and includes an initial franchise fee of $52,000.* Our preferred financing partner ApplePie Capital works closely with our potential owners to help source and fund the opening of new studios through SBA loans and other lending sources.