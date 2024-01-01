Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Are you ready to bring "The Filet Mignon of Chicken®" to your community? Huey Magoo's, renowned for serving the G.O.A.T. Greatest of All Tenders™ is expanding and inviting experienced restaurateurs to join our flourishing family.

With over 76 locations across 12 states and two decades of excellence, our brand's reputation speaks volumes. The top quartile of our franchisees enjoy an average unit volume of $3.08 million*, with a system average unit volume of $2.1 million*, reflecting the strong demand and customer loyalty we cultivate. A seasoned executive team brings unparalleled industry experience, providing robust support and guidance to franchise partners.

Several restaurant types, including inline, freestanding drive thru or pick up window, end-cap, express, and conversions, means flexible real estate options for our franchisees to develop in ways that best serve their markets.

To maintain brand integrity and ensure market presence, we require a minimum commitment of three stores over a three-year period. This strategy fosters sustained growth and community engagement. We are seeking individuals or groups with prior experience in restaurant operations or those who have a strong team that includes someone with operational experience, a passion for quality, and the drive to uphold our esteemed brand standards.

Huey Magoo’s FAQs

Training

The Huey Magoo’s Initial Training program is train-the-trainer-based (3 weeks – non-drive-thru / 4 weeks – drive–thru). We want our franchise partners to be involved in their Restaurant and build a program that suits their needs and growth.

What makes Huey Magoo’s different from other chicken tender franchises?

Huey Magoo’s sets itself apart with its focused, high-quality menu built around The Filet Mignon of Chicken®. The brand emphasizes operational simplicity, strong unit-level economics, and a culture rooted in integrity and service. It appeals to operators seeking a streamlined, successful fast-casual restaurant model backed by an experienced leadership team.

What kind of support is offered to franchisees?

Huey Magoo’s provides extensive support, including:

Initial Training at our Restaurant Support Center and at least one Training Restaurant in Orlando, Florida for the Operating Principal and designated managers.

Pre-opening assistance, such as site selection guidance, buildout support, and grand opening planning.

Ongoing support from field operations, training, marketing, supply chain, and IT departments.

Access to our proprietary materials to open and operate your restaurant, including approved vendor lists, training guides, operations manual, and marketing materials.

Can I add additional development rights to my portfolio once I get a few stores opened?

Does Huey Magoo’s have a Franchisee Advisory Council?

Yes. While you must meet performance benchmarks and demonstrate compliance with existing agreements, Huey Magoo’s may offer you an Area Development Agreement or allow you to expand through additional single-unit agreements. Franchisees in good standing can often grow by securing additional locations or markets.

Yes. Huey Magoo’s has established a Franchisee Advisory Council to facilitate communication and collaboration between franchisees and corporate leadership. This council provides feedback on operations, marketing, and strategic initiatives, serving as a voice for the broader franchise community within the system.

Can I own other businesses that don’t compete with Huey Magoo’s?

Yes. Franchisees may own or operate other businesses that do not compete with Huey Magoo’s, provided it doesn’t interfere with the franchisee’s obligations to operate their Huey Magoo’s locations. Any competitive business involvement is strictly prohibited to protect the brand and its proprietary systems.

*Figure reflects the average annual gross revenues for the top 25% (13 out of 51) Huey Magoo’s franchise restaurants in the system that were open during the measured period from January 1, 2024 through December 29, 2024, with an overall average gross revenues of $2.13 million for all 52 restaurants (1 company-owned and 51 franchise) in the system that were open during the same measured period. Of these 52 restaurants, 29 (55.8%) had higher gross revenues during the reported period (all 29 are franchise restaurants). The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our April 21, 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes the average and median annual gross revenues information for all franchised and company Huey Magoo’s Restaurants in operation during the referenced period. A new franchisee’s results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will do as well, and you must accept that risk.