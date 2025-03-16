Female Founders Share Their Inspiring Stories

There’s no question that women make great business leaders. It turns out that they’re also pretty good at founding companies, especially franchises. We thought it was time to seek out some of these successful women and highlight them in the first Franchise Update magazine of 2025.

The appeal of franchising is undeniable when you factor in proven systems, consistent quality, and economies of scale as well as the supportive community of franchise professionals who share a passion for the business. As we discovered, franchising is the perfect model for female business founders looking to take their entrepreneurial dreams to the next level.

Among the women on our list, you may spot some familiar names and some that aren’t as well known. We found that they all share a determination to build businesses around a product or service they believe in. They also share a drive to scale their businesses across the country and, in some cases, around the world. These women are incredibly proud of what they’ve created—as they should be—and unanimously agree that starting a business is one of the best things they ever did.

Business success is often measured by sales and the number of units or territories, but numbers don’t tell the full story. The people behind the numbers provided a far more complete picture than statistics alone allow. It takes a strong woman to build a business from the ground up. Combine that with a smart management team and loyal franchisees delivering products and services to passionate customers and you have a formula for success.

We wanted to dig deeper into the personal stories of these amazing women: What were the early days like? How did they transition from founders to leaders? What’s next for them?

Ultimately, 17 female founders and co-founders of franchise brands shared their journeys with us. Their stories are filled with power, passion, and heart. As you read the profiles, you’ll discover how these women have overcome obstacles and seized opportunities to build thriving businesses. You’ll see how smart, savvy, and determined they are.

By showcasing these remarkable women, we hope to inspire and empower others in franchising and, perhaps, motivate some of the next generation of female entrepreneurs to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journeys.