Discover the Next Big Thing in QSR: Doner Shack's Rapid Expansion 

Just a few short months after launching U.S. franchising, Berlin-inspired Mediterranean street food sensation Doner Shack has hit the road to growth as one of the nation’s hottest quick-service restaurant (QSR) opportunities.

With more than 60 locations already secured across six states, and a pipeline of franchise agreements on the way, Doner Shack is attracting experienced operators eager to capitalize on the kebab brand’s authentic flavors and next-level efficiency.

For entrepreneurs like Surinder Prett, a former multi-unit Pizza Hut operator, who recently signed a five-unit deal in Nevada, the appeal was instant.

“When I discovered Doner Shack, I was blown away by the quality and the operational model,” Prett says. “I knew it was something special.”

And his ambitions don’t stop there.

“Once I fulfill my five-store agreement here, my goal is to introduce Doner Shack to California as well,” he adds.

Prett has plenty of company. Franchising since early 2025, experienced QSR veterans and newcomers alike are racing to secure territories, betting big on the brand’s scalable and easy-to-own model with untapped market potential.

A Modern Franchise Model Built for Speed—and Success

Founded by award-winning chef Sanj Sanghera and brand visionary Laura Bruce, Doner Shack, already making waves internationally, is on a mission to become the world’s number one kebab brand.

The menu, featuring succulent kebabs, chicken tenders, and loaded fries, is backed by state-of-the-art robotic kebab machines that slash food waste, along with a streamlined franchise blueprint built for consistency, speed, and profitability.

From Florida to Boston: Doner Shack's Nationwide Footprint Expands

New franchisee Boston entrepreneur Harsimranjit “Sam” Singh is all in on Doner Shack’s growth, diving into development and doubling down for more.

“Once people try it, I believe they’ll become customers for life,” Singh says.

Drawn by the concept’s fresh ingredients, operational efficiency, and bold marketing, Singh is set to bring Doner Shack to the Northeast, with his first location planning to open in the Boston area this year.

“This deal has redefined and confirmed the strength of our model and the confidence of our partners, especially with seeing our growth move beyond individual sites, into regional, state-wide developments,” Sanghera says.

Doner Shack’s first-mover advantage in the fast-growing Mediterranean QSR space is fueled by:

Chef-Crafted Quality: Every element, from premium meats to the fresh-baked breads and signature sauces, follows Sanghera’s original recipes.

Smart Kitchen Tech: Cutting-edge kebab machines ensure consistency, reduce labor costs, and minimize waste.

Scalable Model: Flexible store formats and a turnkey system primed for multi-unit growth.

A Wide-Open Market: America’s love for Mediterranean cuisine is surging. Yet, no brand has the franchise blueprint to dominate with Doner Shack’s level of systemization and innovation.

“I’ve tried over 100 doner spots in the U.S.—nothing compared to Doner Shack,” says Tony Kellegoz, a New Jersey franchisee with deep roots in Mediterranean cuisine. “It was a must for me.”

A Bold Future

With a flurry of franchise development underway for territories spanning Nevada, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and across the Northeast, Doner Shack is on track to hit 75 to 80 units in development by year-end.

Along with expansion, the brand’s franchise playbook continues to be finetuned to equip franchise partners with digital tools and a loyalty app designed to foster connections on the local level.

Ready to get in on the ground floor with the next big thing in QSR? Doner Shack remains growth-focused, seeking qualified area developers and multi-unit operators in key U.S. markets.

