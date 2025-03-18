Jen Chaney Discusses the Importance of Franchisee Satisfaction with Right at Home

Every franchise wants to have satisfied franchisees. It is likely a sign of their success, productivity, and belief in the overall direction of the brand. Right at Home takes this approach one step further by incorporating franchisee satisfaction into its marketing and recruitment process.

Vice President of Franchise Development Jen Chaney says the company shares stories of successful and engaged franchises to help develop its brand messaging. They also encourage prospects to meet and discuss franchise opportunities with existing owners to get an inside view of the franchisee experience. This peer validation can be one of its most effective ways to promote being a part of the Right at Home family.

Chaney discusses this approach to franchise recruitment, how they are utilizing digital marketing and technology, and the company’s strategies for growth.

What unique challenges and opportunities arise when working in both franchise development and marketing within the franchise industry?

Chaney: Recruiting and retaining the right franchisees who align with the brand's vision is crucial. Each franchisee's performance directly impacts the overall brand reputation. Meeting customer expectations is also vital, as negative feedback can quickly spread and affect the entire franchise network and new franchisee recruitment. On the opportunities side, positive storytelling on social media and collaborating with the marketing team can drive franchise development efforts and boost existing franchisee performance.

How do you bridge the gap between franchise development and marketing?

Chaney: Our franchise development marketing manager, Erina Garcia, plays a crucial role in coordinating lead generation marketing efforts, including developing new marketing tactics. It’s imperative to track and analyze performance metrics because if you don’t, it will create budgets that are blown on tactics that aren’t driving the right leads. By maintaining open communication, aligning strategic goals, and leveraging each other's strengths, Erina and I work seamlessly together to drive the company's footprint expansion plans.

Can you discuss the role of digital marketing and technology in your franchise development and marketing efforts, especially in the context of recent industry trends?

Chaney: Digital marketing and technology tools enable us to reach a wider audience, personalize marketing campaigns, and stay agile in a rapidly changing market. Creating a wider digital footprint allows us to connect with prospects across the country in the exact geo-targeted areas in which we want to recruit new franchise owners. We have also incorporated artificial intelligence into our franchise recruitment process. This has created efficiencies on so many levels. I’m excited for the endless possibilities when it comes to AI and the multiple ways it can be incorporated.

How do you leverage your marketing efforts to attract new franchisees, while maintaining consistency with the existing brand identity?

Chaney: It's essential to balance innovative marketing strategies with the core values and brand image that Right at Home represents. Every single marketing tactic we have matches our brand’s look, feel, image, and messaging. The biggest way our potential franchisees get a taste of our brand identity is through franchisee validation. We engage current franchise owners in the recruitment process where prospects looking to join the system connect with current owners to discuss their experiences. This peer validation is crucial in providing potential franchisees with a realistic view of what it means to be part of the Right at Home family. They can confirm the support we provide and the culture of our company. It speaks volumes about our brand and our identity, directly from the source. It’s huge.

Building strong relationships with franchisees is crucial. How do your marketing efforts contribute to fostering such relationships, and what role does franchisee satisfaction play in growth?

Chaney: Happy franchisees are the cornerstone of our growth and success. When franchisees are satisfied, they are more likely to invest in expanding their operations, opening new locations, and exploring additional revenue streams. Their positive experiences and strong relationships with the franchisor foster a sense of loyalty and motivation. It drives them to contribute more actively to the brand's success and have awesome conversations with potential franchisees during franchisee validation. On the other hand, franchisees who are not satisfied may hesitate to expand or invest further, potentially limiting their growth and the overall success of the franchise network. Therefore, prioritizing franchisee satisfaction is essential for encouraging expansion and ensuring the long-term resilience and prosperity of our franchise system.

How do you ensure that your marketing strategies provide franchisees with the tools they need for growth?

Chaney: To ensure this, you first need to provide three things: tailored resources, continuous support, and training. These include things such as national brand marketing, content creation, website development, and digital marketing strategies.

How do you measure and track the effectiveness of your marketing plans and the execution of the plans?

Chaney: Once those marketing plans are in place and live, it’s essential to measure and track the success and failure of your tactics. By monitoring these metrics, you make data-driven decisions to ensure your efforts are driving tangible results for your franchisees. We utilize our CRM to capture real-time results on where leads are coming, the quality of the lead, the number of leads from that resource, etc. Keep doing the things that are giving you the results that you want, and stop wasting time and resources with the ones that aren’t.

What are some factors you look for when adding a franchise location in a new market?

Chaney: The territories we sell are a collection of zip codes that have a minimum number of senior citizens. Beyond that, we encourage the buyer to do their research on any additional demographics such as household net worth, average household income, potential referral sources in the area, etc. It’s important that the buyer does their research on the territory they are purchasing, based off their data and analysis. It goes without saying, but we are hyper-focused on selecting the right person for that territory as well. It is important for the person to have a connection to the community. They also must have a compelling reason for wanting to join a home care franchise, which is a business that is meaningful in so many ways.

What excites you the most about the future of the brand?

Chaney: Now is an exciting time to get into franchising with Right at Home, especially considering the aging baby boomer population. As that group continues to age, the demand for senior care services is rapidly increasing. By 2030, all baby boomers will be 65 or older, significantly expanding the market for home care services. This demographic shift, often referred to as a “gray tsunami,” presents a unique opportunity for growth in the home care industry. Right now, this is a great business, but looking ahead to the future, the opportunities on what’s to come are incredibly exciting.

What advice would you give to emerging franchise brands looking to establish a strong presence in both franchise development and marketing?

Chaney: It's essential to develop a compelling franchise offering that highlights your unique benefits, leverage success stories from existing franchisees to build credibility, and streamline the onboarding process to make it easy for new franchisees to get started. Additionally, investing in targeted marketing and lead generation, and demonstrating your commitment to ongoing support and training, will help attract the right candidates and ensure they thrive once joining your system.