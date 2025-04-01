The Art of Working with Franchise Consultants

Deciding to open a franchise is a big deal. It’s more than just a business move, it’s a major life decision that takes time, money, and a real commitment to building something successful. Some entrepreneurs know exactly which franchise they want to join right away. Others? Not so much. That’s where franchise consultants come in.

Consultants are like matchmakers for franchising, connecting people who want to own a business with brands looking to grow. Of course, there’s been some debate about their role in the industry. Some question their effectiveness, worry about the quality of candidates they bring, or think they’re just in it for the commission.

But here’s the thing: at Floor Coverings International, we’ve seen the value firsthand. In fact, 92 percent of our new franchisees last year came through consultant partnerships. That’s not just a coincidence. It’s proof that the right consultant relationships can make a huge impact.

So, if you’re a franchisor thinking about working with consultants (or looking to get more out of those relationships), here are three key strategies to keep in mind:

1. Do your homework

Sure, it sounds obvious, but taking the time to really vet consultant networks can save you a lot of headaches later. You’re looking for consultants who:

Get your brand and understand what makes you unique.

Have a track record of success with solid placements.

Are honest and transparent in how they work.

Good consultants aren’t just out there trying to close deals. They’re strategic partners who genuinely want to match the right people with the right opportunities and if the candidate is the right fit, they work with you to help make it happen.

2. Build real relationships

Think of consultants as an extension of your team. They’re often the first person a candidate talks to about your brand, which means they’re setting the tone for what comes next. To make sure they’re representing you well:

Keep the lines of communication open. Regular check-ins are key.

Share updates about your growth plans, system changes, and what’s new.

Be crystal clear about what you are seeking in an ideal franchisee.

When consultants feel they’re truly part of your team, they can tell your story in a way that connects with the right candidates.

3. Focus on quality over quantity

It’s easy to get caught up in the numbers such as how many deals are closing or how fast you’re growing. But franchising isn’t just a numbers game. The goal isn’t to sign as many people as possible. It’s to find the right people.

Encourage consultants to:

Focus on fit and not just filling spots. If the candidate is not the right fit, share why with the consultant.

Be transparent with candidates about what your franchise is really like.

Align candidates’ goals, skills, and values with what your brand stands for.

Franchising is ultimately about people. Potential franchisees have more options than ever, so working with the right consultants can position your brand as a top choice. If you take the time to find the right partners, build real relationships, and focus on quality candidates, consultant partnerships can become one of your most valuable growth strategies.

Amy Schlosser is the senior director of franchise development at Floor Coverings International.