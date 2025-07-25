How a Proven Franchise Model Helped This Owner Build a Top-Performing Goddard School

Shalini Dhiman’s franchise journey with The Goddard School began like many great ventures, with a problem that needed solving.

As a working mom, she faced the same desperate feeling as countless parents seeking quality childcare, cycling through three different centers with “horrible experiences.”

Everything changed with a move to Virginia, where she discovered The Goddard School. In Goddard, Dhiman found a proven brand with a sterling reputation, long waitlists—a sign of high demand—and a cutting-edge curriculum that aligned perfectly with her values.

“I fell in love with the brand and what it stands for,” Dhiman recalls. “I was so impressed with their excellent franchise model, operating standards, and innovative educational approach. Their exclusive inquiry-based education, Wonder of Learning, is a true differentiator.”

When life brought the family back to the West Coast, she arrived with a mission: to open the kind of school in her community that she once struggled to find.

Twelve years later, as a top-performing owner of The Goddard School of Carlsbad, California, Dhiman remains driven by that same passion—and plans to expand with the nation’s trusted leader in premium childhood education.

Support and Collaboration: Keys to Success

With nearly four decades of expertise in early childhood education, Goddard’s highly rated owner-operator model thrives under visionary leadership and a vibrant franchise system, where collaboration and open communication are encouraged, and owners receive guidance at every step.

“There are no other franchisors like The Goddard School,” she says. “The brand genuinely cares about the success of its franchisees.”

For Dhiman, the brand’s winning franchise blueprint and tight-knit community have proved invaluable. Today, she pays it forward, mentoring fellow franchise owners, contributing to multiple franchisee input groups, and served as a three-year member of The Goddard School Advisory Council.

A Culture of Recognition: Celebrating Franchisee Achievements

Beyond support, The Goddard School fosters a culture of recognition, regularly honoring franchisees like Dhiman who exemplify excellence in education and customer service. From annual awards like the Circle of Excellence to the exclusive President’s Club, reserved for consistently top-performing schools, the brand ensures that owners are celebrated.

Dhiman’s leadership philosophy of leading by example and empathy transcends across her ranks. She credits her team for the school's success, which is well known in San Diego County for its welcoming, safe, educational, and nurturing environment.

“I take immense pride in my school’s high staff retention, family-friendly culture, and a healthy and balanced work environment,” Dhiman adds. “We have an amazing team, most of whom have been with our school from the beginning.”

A Proven Opportunity for Entrepreneurs Who Want to Make an Impact

With an active license for a second school, Dhiman is excited to bring Goddard’s trusted high-quality education and innovative research-driven programs to even more families.

Her advice for anyone considering making the jump into franchising with Goddard is simple: “If you adhere to the brand’s standards and take advantage of the abundance and guidance and resources they provide, you will be a successful school,” she says.

Dhiman’s story underscores that partnering with the right franchise can be transformative, not just for owners but also for the communities they serve.

With 640 schools in 37 states and Washington, D.C., The Goddard School continues to expand to meet the soaring demand for premium early childhood education in key markets, with franchise partners ready to make a difference—and a profit.

