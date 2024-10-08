Chili's Bounces Back

Chili’s has worked its way back into the minds of consumers and influencers. Through listening to customer sentiment and developing creative messaging, the fast-casual chain has recently experienced an increase in sales and social media buzz.

After experiencing several years of decline following the pandemic, Chili’s worked with multiple creative agencies to leverage pop culture and social media trends to resonate with customers. Those strategies have translated to results. In its most recent earnings call, Chili’s reported a 15 percent year-over-year increase in sales and a six percent increase in fourth quarter traffic.

Social trends and viral moments

The brand’s marketing strategy utilized a mix of planned campaigns and responded to social trends, including leveraging several viral moments to insert itself into cultural conversations. When a TikTok video went viral last June showing a bride who catered her wedding with Chili’s takeout, the brand worked with its creative agency Mischief to build on its popularity. It launched a promotion offering free catering to the first three couples to get engaged in a Chili’s restaurant, which drove a massive increase in proposals and organic social media engagement.

When Chili’s fried mozzarella sticks became part of a popular online trend, the restaurant created a new menu item, called Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks, that were only promoted through TikTok. It generated more than one billion impressions and 50 million views on TikTok.

In another case, Chili’s took advantage of the increased popularity of espresso martinis to promote their own drink, which features tequila in the cocktail. It worked with Mischief to produce a commercial featuring Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney of Vanderpump Rules promoting the brand’s expresso martini.

Price-sensitive messaging

Chili’s also used social listening to explore strategies for its planned campaigns. Two campaigns were created in response to consumer concerns about rising food prices caused by inflation. One campaign featured R&B singer Brian McKnight, who wrote the song “Back at One.” He played a Chili’s waiter who explains through counting that customers can order three items for $10.99 as part of its 3 for Me promotion.

In another campaign, Chili’s along with PR agency Edelman, invited journalists to make and eat the new menu item called the Big Smasher Burger. The burger has twice as much meat as a McDonald’s Big Mac but only costs $10.99 as part of 3 for Me option. The ad highlighted the size disparity of the two hamburgers and received positive media coverage, which reinforced Chili’s as an option for those seeking top cost value.

Chili’s also found a way to use a popular social misconception to its benefit. Learning that many users on social media mistakenly believed R&B band BoyZ II Men created the famous baby back ribs jingle, Chili’s invited members of the band to film a commercial. The spot featured the group eating at a Chili’s and singing a cover of the jingle. The brand created merchandise and a vinyl press for the single.

The full article about Chili’s recent successful marketing strategies can be found here.