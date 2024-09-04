Get Ready for the 2024 FLDC in October

The Franchise Leadership & Development Conference is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The annual event is for franchisor C-suite and development executives focused on driving growth and for those who value staying on top of industry trends as well as looking to generate new ones.

The FLDC, presented by Franchise Update Media and the International Franchise Association, is the leading industry event for franchisor CDOs, CEOs, presidents, COOs and franchise development executives looking to grow personally and professionally. Since its introduction 24 years ago, this conference has experienced tremendous growth, reaching more and more franchise executives seeking inspiration and guidance on how to better grow their businesses.

This year's FLDC returns to the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta and kicks off Wednesday morning October 16 and runs through Friday morning, October 18.

Adapting to change and seizing opportunities in a challenging economy are the keys to faster brand development. Savvy franchise executives are studying which innovative strategies to deploy while doubling down on time-tested fundamentals for growth. The FLDC provides the forum for these impactful conversations with inspiring keynote speakers, expert panel presentations, peer-to-peer problem-solving workshops, and plenty of networking time to catch up with old friends and make new contacts.

The conference will feature 37 interactive workshops, summits, and sessions in just over two days. It will also include more than 70 franchise development expert speakers and panelists. Hundreds of franchisor C-suite and development executives will attend the conference to learn some of the top industry best practices and network with others to help grow their business and make the franchise community stronger and more resilient.

“Our agenda has been designed to help all of us refine the foundational skills and knowledge necessary in driving growth and also explore together the potential of new tools, like AI – all in ways that are built for today’s business environment and centered around the current challenges our industry is overcoming,” says Joe Sieve, chief development and operations officer for Papa Johns and 2024 FLDC chair. “Congratulations to everyone on 25 years of gathering together at FLDC to begin, scale, and evolve their businesses.”

Michael Veltri, a leadership expert and nationwide bestselling author, will serve as one of the conference's keynote speakers. Recognizing that success in business and life is created by the daily decisions we make, Veltri elevates teams, injects leadership, and improves performance through better decision-making practices.

The Franchise Leadership & Development Conference was founded in 1999 to provide a forum where franchise sales executives could meet, collaborate, and learn from their peers. Over the years, the role of the franchise sales team leader has evolved into the chief development officer. The expanded role includes franchise sales along with real estate, construction, and effective new unit/location opening responsibilities. The conference has expanded content to include multiple areas within the CDO’s leadership role. This provides an opportunity for development team members to gain knowledge and inspiration from their peers.

With the FLDC's dynamic agenda touching all facets of franchise development, the conference provides education to enhance franchise recruitment, sales effectiveness, and professional leadership. No other franchising event brings development leaders the data, inspiration, and networking to help them lead faster growth. The event’s insightful content creates take-home value not found anywhere else.

To learn more about the sessions and speakers or to register, visit franchisedevelopmentconference.com.