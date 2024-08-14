How To Incorporate the Human Touch Along with AI in Email Marketing

AI is now everywhere, and it is a powerful tool that can optimize a business' operations in many different ways. That includes email marketing, as companies are trying to reach their customers with targeted content and campaigns.

When it comes to sharing the brand's message, however, some tools like ChatGPT can produce underwhelming results and not present the proper voice or values of the company. Marketers should remember that with all of the immense capabilities of artificial intelligence, the technology should be used to enhance work, not replace it. With different forms of technology being increasingly used to optimize efficiency, brands should remember to not lose the personal touch when reaching their customers.

Here are some ways AI can have a negative effect on business and ways to improve the experience.

Restaurant ordering experience

One example of two fast food franchises shows two vastly different ways customers can experience the brand through new technology. Although McDonald's uses technology to increase efficiency by encouraging customers to place their orders through the company app or in-store kiosk, its staff is interacting less with customers as a result. At Chick-fil-A, employees greet customers with handheld devices to take their orders and have face-to-face interactions.

That difference has perhaps translated to financial success, as Chick-fil-A averages $9.3 million in annual sales per store, compared to $3.7 million for McDonald's, despite being open only six days a week. A report by management firm Walker in 2020 predicted that customer experience would surpass price and product as the key brand differentiator. That belief may have already played out when comparing the two restaurants.

How to best use AI in email marketing

We often think of tools such as ChatGPT to write content when using AI in email marketing, as it can produce message content and generate headlines. However, it may not be able to capture a brand's identity. The best way to utilize the powerful capabilities of AI while retaining the brand message starts by using it to brainstorm ideas and produce and outline and draft. You can then edit the content and focus on personalizing the message and using the brand voice. It can then be run through AI again to catch any spelling and grammatical errors before setting it up on your email server.

Analytical AI

One advantage of AI in email marketing is its ability to identify customers who are the most engaged, those that need to be re-engaged, and when are the ideal times to reach out to past customers and potential leads. After AI has sorted these groups of customers, the marketer should ensure the content has some form of personalization in order to connect with the specific audience. Whether it is including the recipient's first name or tailoring the message to their individual situation as a past, present, or future customer, personalizing the content gives the brand an additional opportunity to connect on a more intimate level.

Tips for using AI in email marketing campaigns

Relying exclusively on content produced by ChatGPT will likely yield bland copy that doesn't strike a bond with the audience. While AI can be used to initiate the process, the content should be edited and have the brand's voice incorporated throughout to strike a unique message that will better resonate with customers. Examples of this personalization can be names, images, or other data that is relevant to the reader.

Properly using AI will create more effective campaigns and also save considerable time. However, it is important to remember that AI should enhance, not replace, what is already being done on email marketing campaigns. Humans still crave a personal connection to a brand and the best marketers satisfy that desire with effective email outreach.

The full article about how to use AI in email marketing without losing the human touch can be found here.