Key Insights and Marketing Strategies for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Success

By now, holiday marketing plans for many businesses are in full swing. You’ve been planning for months and are looking forward to a successful holiday season. But as the holiday shopping season approaches with Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) as critical events, it’s important to stay agile and nimble and make smart adjustments throughout the entire holiday season. This high-stakes time of year is a prime opportunity for businesses, from large franchises to small enterprises, to capitalize on consumer spending. But with spending behaviors shifting, how can marketers effectively reach and engage their audience? What pivots should you make?

Recent consumer research from Marigold has uncovered four key insights that can guide businesses in refining and adjusting their marketing strategies to maximize results during this year’s BFCM, and throughout the holiday season.

Spending expectations are down—except for younger consumers

Consumer spending sentiment is cautious this year, with nearly 40 percent planning to spend less on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, younger shoppers (ages 25–34) are an exception, with 39 percent intending to increase spending. This divergence underscores the importance of personalization, especially with nearly 80 percent of consumers stating they're more likely to engage with personalized emails aligned with their interests.

Brands should consider tailoring their promotions and marketing strategies to appeal to the preferences of the different age groups. For example, brands can highlight exclusive deals, limited-time offers, and trendy products to reach younger, more willing spenders. However, with older consumers tightening their belts, brands may need to adjust their messaging to emphasize value, savings, and long-term benefits to cater to a more budget-conscious audience.

Email marketing remains a powerhouse for BFCM promotions

With 62 percent of consumers saying their favorite brand treats them like individuals, personalization is crucial. In a saturated digital world, email marketing still leads during BFCM. Nearly one-third of consumers rank email as the most influential channel for shopping plans, surpassing social media ads, which influence 21 percent.

A well-developed email strategy, particularly with effective personalization, offers a major advantage. Personalization means more than just using a customer’s name. It includes recommending products they’ve shown interest in, suggesting complementary items, and providing exclusive discounts. A targeted email marketing strategy with careful segmentation and timely offers can drive strong engagement and conversions, making it a valuable tool for brands this holiday season.

Spontaneity is key

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions began in October with prime fall sales, many shoppers remain spontaneous. Three in ten have no set plan for BFCM, and 27 percent only begin planning a week prior. This unpredictability means marketers can’t rely on early promotions alone but must maintain a continuous, dynamic strategy throughout the sales period, right up to the last minute.

Retailers should use real-time marketing across channels, including flash sales and dynamic promotions, to engage these last-minute shoppers. With 24 percent of consumers prioritizing a consistent digital experience over price, brands must ensure a consistent and convenient online journey across their website, mobile app, and other channels to ensure a responsive approach that can keep shoppers’ attention throughout the season.

Loyalty programs will pay off

Customer loyalty is crucial during BFCM, with 67 percent of consumers willing to spend more with brands they trust, even amid heavy competition. Personalization plays a key role, as 64 percent say tailored offers drive their loyalty.

Brands with loyalty programs can benefit greatly, with 37 percent of consumers more likely to join loyalty programs this year, while only seven percent plan to reduce participation. By offering exclusive rewards, early sale access, and personalized discounts, brands can create a sense of exclusivity that enhances engagement. This approach boosts immediate BFCM sales and strengthens long-term customer retention.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer tremendous opportunities for retailers, but success requires a thoughtful and data-driven approach to marketing. Brands that continue to evolve and adjust their holiday marketing strategies, communications, and offers throughout the holiday season to be more personalized and relevant will be in a better position to delight their customers and earn a great share of the holiday shopping spending.

Michele Fitzpatrick is VP of global strategic services for Marigold, a messaging and loyalty solutions platform.