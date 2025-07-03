Ziggi's Coffee Is Stirring Things Up - Again

Let’s face it, keeping up with today’s ever-changing tastes is no small feat. But Ziggi’s Coffee has always had a knack for staying ahead of the curve. This month, the Colorado-born brand is proving once again that it’s not just keeping up, it’s leading the way with the nationwide launch of its playful, bold, and totally crave-worthy Dirty Soda lineup.

At a time when customer loyalty can be fleeting, Ziggi’s continues to earn it by doing what it does best: listening, innovating, and delivering. With more than 100 locations in 22 states (and more than 200 more in the pipeline), Ziggi’s isn’t just growing, it’s thriving. And it’s doing it by staying true to what makes the brand special: adaptability, creativity, and a genuine love for surprising and delighting its guests.

The brand’s new Dirty Soda offering includes 22 signature recipes with nostalgic flavor mashups, creamy finishes, and yes, even gummy shark toppings. It’s the kind of fun, feel-good twist Ziggi’s fans didn’t even know they needed. It’s also a strategic move that opens the door to new customers, new occasions, and fresh ways to experience Ziggi’s Coffee.

“Innovation has always been a part of who we are,” says Brandon Knudsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Dirty Soda isn’t just a fun, bold addition to our menu – it’s a strategic way for us to drive incremental sales, tap into a new customer base, and expand daypart opportunities for our franchisees. We’re continuing to challenge what a coffee shop can offer – and this is just the beginning.”

That spirit of innovation is woven into every part of the Ziggi’s brand – from its crave-worthy menu featuring everything from classic coffee favorites to playful options like Dirty Soda, to its flexible store models that work in communities of all sizes.

For franchisees, that makes Ziggi’s Coffee more than a business opportunity, it’s a chance to build something meaningful. Every Ziggi’s location is designed to feel local, warm, and connected, making it easier for owners to become part of their communities while running a scalable concept that’s proven to work.

Ziggi’s Coffee is also a franchise system rooted in comprehensive franchisee support, streamlined operations, and a loyal customer base. Ziggi’s gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed and the confidence that they’re part of something with real momentum.

From handcrafted drinks and irresistible eats to a bold vision for the future, Ziggi’s Coffee is reimagining what a modern coffee shop can be — and what it can offer to the people who believe in it.

Curious to learn more? Whether you’re a loyal customer or ready to build something of your own, now’s the perfect time to explore what’s possible. Visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise to find out how you can be part of the story.